PHOTO: Shannon Beador Looks Unrecognizable After Weight Loss

Fans were stunned to see “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador after weight loss.

On January 31, 2022, Beador shared a post-weight loss photo on Instagram.

“Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones!” she wrote in the caption. “Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! I lift up my shirt to show in my story…”

Shannon Says She Doesn’t Want to Return to Her RHOC Debut Season Weight ‘I Was a Little Gaunt Then’

Beador publicly struggled with her weight throughout her time on the show and one fan pointed out how she looked similar to her RHOC debut season.

“Season 1 Shannon is that you??” another fan wrote alluding to her first season on the show. Beador even replied saying she wasn’t planning on going that light again, “No, not going to go that low. I was a little gaunt then!”

In October 2019, Beador shared with viewers her daily diet, after being criticized for her weight gain during her divorce from David Beador. Then, in August 2020 she revealed she’d gained her “COVID 16 [pounds],” during an Instagram story according to Bravo.

“When I get back from Waco… I’m going to post every day on my Instagram Stories what I’m doing and what I’m eating,” she said, according to the outlet. “Because I’ve done it once and I’m getting back there.”

In September 2020, Beador updated fans with her progress via social media, according to the outlet.

“I worked really hard to get myself back to a certain place, and it’s so flipping easy to lose [motivation.] And I’m starting down that path, and I keep talking and talking and talking and talking about how I have to change it and get back [on track], so I’m going to. I just went on a walk — it’s hot — now I’m going to go home and make a smoothie, protein drink. It’s good for me, after my exercise.”

Fans Celebrated Shannon’s Recent Weight Loss ‘You’ve Got This Girl’

Fans stepped up to support Beador’s weight loss in the comments of her Instagram.

“How Shannon Got Her Groove Back,” a fan wrote with flame emojis. “Woo hoo! Congrats on crushing your goals,” someone wrote.

“Wow Shannon you loook AMAZING,” someone wrote. “Yay!!!!!! Knew you could do it!” another fan wrote.

A few fans noticed how she looked different.

“Don’t recognize you,” someone wrote. “I thought this was Camille Grammer at first!” another fan wrote.

“Good for you, you look absolutely amazing,” someone wrote.

“so happy for your growth shannon,” another fan wrote. “Holy crap to Shannon,” someone else commented.

“Great job Shannon,” someone wrote. “You’ve got this girl,” another fan wrote.

“you look fabulous ! Congrats ! I know its not easy to do!” someone else wrote.

Noticeably missing from the comments section were her “Real Housewives of Orange County” castmates.

Of course, not all the comments were positive.

“Is someone managing the comments because you look like hell,” someone wrote.

“Surgery on face?” someone asked. “stop the fillers… you are beautiful and have airways been,” another fan wrote.

