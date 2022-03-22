Snooki Puts Andy Cohen on Blast: ‘He’s a Little Nasty’

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is firing back at Andy Cohen over claims that he does not want her to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a January 6 episode of her podcast, On Display With Melissa Gorga, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga claimed that Cohen won’t even entertain bringing Polizzi on the show.

“Andy Cohen gives her such a hard no,” Gorga said during the episode. “He’s just like, ‘Don’t even say it.’ Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think,’ and he just looks at me like ‘No.’”

Now, Polizzi is taking a jab back at Cohen.

“I’m not upset that [Andy] doesn’t want me to be a housewife cause I’m not cut out for that s***,” Polizzi explained during the March 21 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Like, it’s just too drama. And I don’t like drama. I just like drinking, having fun, and then going home… I just feel like he’s a little nasty towards me and I don’t know what I did… He’s just like, so like blunt, like you can be, you can say no in a nicer way.”

Polizzi also added, “I just feel like he’s being drama for the people. And I feel like if we saw each other, we’d say, ‘Hi.’ Like I said, I don’t like being mean to people. I don’t like grudges. I don’t like the drama. I feel like we would be okay.”

In September 2020, Cohen denied reports and rumors that Polizzi was joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” admitting that he’s always “discounted” the idea.

“First of all, we are already in production on next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen,” Cohen said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time.

Cohen continued, “That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years. It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted, and I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it.”

Polizzi Previously Admitted That She Was ‘Terrified’ of ‘the Real Housewives’

During a December 2021 interview with Page Six, Polizzi admitted that she was “terrified” of some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars.

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” Polizzi told the outlet at the time. “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

Polizzi also revealed that she wasn’t sure if she could “hang” with the ladies on the show, explaining that her party days were pretty much over. “Me as a ‘Housewife,’ I don’t think I can hang,” Polizzi said. “I don’t really go out. I like to stay home. I like to be in bed by eight.”

