Nicole Polizzi & Melissa Gorga Blow Up Andy Cohen’s Rejection of Snooki

Any Bravo fans hoping to one day see Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on the “Real Housewives” franchise are out of luck. During the July 12, 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, the “Jersey Shore” star shared her side of the story.

The podcast’s host, Danny Pellegrino, recently appeared on “Real House of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display.” During the January 6, 2022 episode, Gorga revealed Andy Cohen “gives such a hard no” at the possibility of Polizzi joining the show.

Pellegrino asked Polizzi about any “beef” that might be between her and the “Watch What Happens Live” host. As she explained, “I always had a good time with him, and we would go on his show and stuff like that. But ever since people bring up me being on the Housewives, he’s just like, ‘Not a chance! Not happening!’”

The “How Far Is Tattoo Far?” host admitted Cohen’s reaction left her wondering if she did “something wrong” him. But, she reiterated a point she has previously made, that she has no interest in being a Real Housewife.

“I don’t want to be on the Housewives because it’s not my thing,” she added. “Like, the drama and legal s***. Like, I’m not – I’m just here to have wine and go home. So the show’s not for me, but he’s so aggressive about it. He’s just like, ‘No! Never!’ I’m like, ‘All right, calm down.’”

If there was anything she was willing to do on the show, it would be to “come and do a cameo here and there.”

Gorga Said Cohen Does Not Usually Cast Other Reality Stars

Though, Gorga believes her friend would be great on the show. She just cannot convince her boss.

“Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. Like, She’s great for like this, I think,’” she said on her podcast. “And he just looks at me like ‘No.’ He just is not having it.”

The 42-year-old continued, “In his defense, they typically do not like to cast other people who have already been on a different reality show They prefer to find an authentic, you know, lady living in New Jersey with a crazy life and a Bentley.”

Though any divide between Polizzi and Cohen seems to have moved beyond the “Real Housewives” franchise. “You know what she said to me when she was on my show?” Gorga told Pellegrino. “That he won’t even accept her for ‘Watch What Happens Live’ anymore. So, I don’t know.”

Cohen Previously Theorized Polizzi Could Appear on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 11 or 12

The “hard no” has not always been the tune Cohen is singing. He was asked about Snooki possibly becoming a housewife while phoning in to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in September 2020.

At the time, he told Kelly Ripa that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” was “already in production on next season of the show so the answer is at no time soon would that happen.”

He continued, “And that’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years and it’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted. And I’ve thought, you know what, it’s two different shows. I don’t see it. I know that some of the women actually know her though.”

He said hearing Ripa suggest Snooki on the show “legitimatized it in a way.” He added, “She’s 32, so she’s in the age range. And I’m now I’m starting to think it’s is something to keep our eyes out for. Maybe a season 11 or 12 conversation.”

That timeline is officially off the table, with season 12 set to premiere on February 1, 2022.

