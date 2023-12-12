Dorit Kemsley Responds to On-Screen Confrontation

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans were treated to a few blasts from the past at Kyle Richards’ THC-infused dinner party, as former castmates Denise Richards and Camille Meyer (formerly Grammer) joined the current cast for the evening. One current cast member, Dorit Kemsley, ended the night in an unexpected confrontation with Denise after trying to give her a heads up about her jacket being on upside-down in the show’s December 6 episode.

“Is yours upside-down? Don’t do this. Don’t do this. I know what you’re doing. Stop it. Don’t do this,” Denise told Kemsley in a soft yet serious tone. “I don’t give a flying-ass f*** about a jacket. Okay? Stop it. Don’t do this. You know what you’re doing.”

Kemsley let it go in the moment, and Denise left the party shortly after. Kemsley then appeared on the December 6 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and shared her thoughts on the whole moment with host Andy Cohen.

Dorit Kemsley Said She Wasn’t Trying to ‘F***’ With Denise Richards

“I was trying to help a girl out, it was simple as that,” Kemsley attested on WWHL.

Cohen went on to ask her if Denise “thought that you were f***ing with her?” to which Kemsley responded, “Yeah I guess? Trying to highlight the fact that she may have been a little tipsy. I don’t know, but I wasn’t.”

Kemsley’s fellow guest, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira, chimed in to say “I like to call it ‘on a journey,’ sometimes some people are on a journey.”

Cohen then brought up another moment from the December 6 RHOBH episode, in which Denise confronted cast member Erika Jayne at Kyle’s dinner table over a rift in their relationship. When asked to name the specific moments she was referring to, however, Denise wasn’t able to specify. “Since Denise wasn’t able to articulate what she was mad at Erika about, do you think you know?” Cohen asked Kemsley.

“Well I don’t think Denise knows, so how would I know,” Kemsley responded. Denise was eventually able to better articulate the root of her frustration over lunch with Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke the next day, however. She said she was upset over Jayne discussing explicit sex acts while Denise’s children were in earshot at a dinner party years prior.

Denise Richards Reacts to RHOBH Return

Denise spoke with ExtraTV while at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Pajama Party, and said “Unfortunately I didn’t do any confessionals, so they all had a little opinion about me, but whatever, I don’t care. It was a weed party thrown by somebody who’s sober, so whatever.” While Kyle has been sober from alcohol for over a year, she did eat the THC-infused foods at her party.

ExtraTV asked if Denise felt it was unfair that she didn’t get to do a confessional, to which the former diamond-holder said, “I mean, it is what it is. I can obviously say stuff here or on social media, but it is what it is. So you’re welcome Erika.”

As for a full-time return to the series, Denise left it open, telling the outlet, “Never say never.”

