RHOBH Alum Says Sutton Stracke Called Erika Jayne ‘White Trash’

The premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 focused on the cast reacting to Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion. For instance, Kyle Richards tearfully discussed the robbery with Sutton Stracke. Stracke shared that she also had a difficult day because she had issues with her “French designer.” She stated that she felt her problems were important even though she “wasn’t held at gunpoint.” In season 12, episode 2, Richards confronted Stracke for her comments. The Georgia native explained that she does not “deal well with guns” or home invasions due to two traumatic events.

“My house was broken into when I was 14 years old so there’s that. My father shot himself in the head so there’s that,” said Stracke.

During a May 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Stracke’s former “RHOBH” co-star, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, shared her thoughts about her comments regarding Kemsley’s robbery.

While recording the May 19 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave told her co-host, Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, that she could not take some scenes from season 12 at face value as she has insider information. She then claimed that Stracke told her she used to use guns as a child during “RHOBH” season 10. The mother of four stated that the Georgia native also insulted her and Erika Jayne.

“When I see Sutton say in the confessional ‘you know for me, I have a history with guns, I have a real issue with guns,’ then my mind goes back to the season that I was on with Sutton, where they never showed it, where Sutton called Erika and I white trash and she said grew up hunting and using guns and blah, blah, blah and ‘just because I’m not from like the white trash places where you guys are, we could get license at 15 to drive a tractor,’” said Arroyave.

When Judge asked why the moment was not aired on “RHOBH,” Arroyave replied that producers “don’t show those types of things, especially your first season.” She then shared that she believes Stracke “is good television.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Sutton Stracke in September 2021

During a September 2021 interview on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast, Arroyave referenced that Stracke inquired about Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s legal issues. The 50-year-old also expressed concerns that her reputation could be at risk if she is aligned with the “Pretty Mess” singer. Arroyave stated that she felt Stracke was “hypocritical” as she previously did not inquire “about [Jayne’s] personal life.”

“Like nobody was grilling her about all of these personal details before, they were just letting it be. Nobody knew who Sutton was before ‘Real Housewives,’ nobody even knew who I was either, but if you’re really concerned about your reputation, if you want to uphold, like, an amazing reputation and all of the charities you’re in and all the things, you don’t go on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ … So that argument is a little flawed for me,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared That She Does Occasionally Miss Being on ‘RHOBH’

During a March 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Arroyave, who left “RHOBH” following its tenth season, shared that she does occasionally miss being on the show.

“It was a big part of my life for a long time but I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things, it’s like that ex-boyfriend who didn’t treat you the best but you still think about him from time to time,” explained the mother of four.

