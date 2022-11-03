See How Much Sutton Stracke’s Face Has Changed in ‘Then vs. Now’ Photos

Sutton Stracke joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” in season 10 before being promoted to a full-time cast member in season 11.

She has butted heads with her co-stars from time to time, especially Erika Jayne, whom she seems to be on a better path with as season 12 comes to a close.

According to her Bravo bio, Stracke previously aspired to be a professional ballet dancer before going on to work as the Director of Development for the Cunningham Dance Foundation and the Executive Director of Augusta Ballet. Over the years, she has held a few jobs, including party host and, currently, she’s a boutique owner.

While Stracke has only been on reality television for a couple of short years, many fans may be curious about her past, mainly because she’s not well known like some of the other people on the show. Lisa Rinna, for example, is an actress. An Instagram account called Bravo Then Vs. Now dug up an old picture of Stracke and placed it side-by-side with a more recent photo, which many seem to be finding interesting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stracke Used to Be a Brunette

Stracke was born and raised in Georgia and still holds her southern routes close to her heart, even though she’s a Bel Air gal now. When she was younger, however, she looked quite different than she does in 2022. The biggest, most noticeable change, perhaps, is her hair color.

After Bravo Then Vs. Now shared the photo of Stracke back in early August 2022, several RHOBH fans took to the comments section to react.

“I think she has aged beautifully! Minimal maintenance if any. She’s definitely is killing it game with blonde hair,” one person wrote.

“The big difference is her teeth. I think She looks amazing in both,” someone else said.

“She just looks so much older than she is. No more red lipstick, harsh, I’m sorry but she just looks so fragile. Like grandmother fragile,” a third Instagram user added.

“The only Housewife with her original face, pretty much! And I admire her for it,” a fourth comment read.

Stracke Shared an Old Photo of Herself on What Would Have Been Her Dad’s Birthday

In November 2021, Stracke shared a picture of herself with her dad, John Brown, who would have turned 80-years-old on that day.

Stracke — with short, dark hair — stood behind her dad. Several people commented on how she looked.

“You look stunning with dark hair,” one person wrote.

“Omg i didn’t know you were a brunette. So pretty. Great memory for you,” read another comment.

Of course, a lot has changed for Stracke over the years. One of the biggest things is that she’s living life in California.

“Oh my gosh. I mean, there’s just so many differences. You can’t even count. L.A. is much more fast-paced. It’s much bigger. There’s many more walks of life in L.A. There’s many more opportunities here. It’s a very cosmopolitan city,” Stracke told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2021.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reveals the Text Andy Cohen Sent Her After Her Wedding