Sutton Stracke Responds to Rumor About Relationship With Garcelle Beauvais

Sutton Stracke set the record straight on a rumor about her relationship with one of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In a June 2023 interview with Hollywood Life, the SUTTON boutique owner responded to podcast host Carlos King’s comment that she is not really friends with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

When asked what she thought about King’s comment that her friendship with Beauvais is fake, Stracke stated that she has no idea who the “Reality With the King” host is.

“I think that’s the most — I don’t know who he is, so I don’t know,” Stracke said. “But I do know that I have a very real friendship with Garcelle. We text, we call, we visit — we’re going on vacation together this summer. We’re really best friends and I love her so much and we love our families together and everything, so say what you want.”

On June 26, King posted the clip to Instagram with the comment, “Did Sutton just Mariah Carey, me? 😂 BayBEE this made me scream! I love her 😍 we need miss thing on the podcast #rhobh #realitywiththeking.”

King was referring to Carey’s famous interview in which she claimed she didn’t “know” Jennifer Lopez.

Sutton Stracke & Garcelle Beauvais Also Responded to King’s Comments on Social Media

King is a TV producer and podcast host with ties to the Real Housewives world. He previously executive produced seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On a June 2023 episode of his ‘Reality With The King” podcast, the former Bravo producer first called out fans who think RHOA alums Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are really friends.

“If you all think for one second that the Kandi and Kenya friendship is real, you all [are] the same ones who think Garcelle and Sutton are besties,” King said on his show. “Sutton in real life would never befriend Garcelle. It’s all about the alliance.”

Stracke and Beauvais both joined RHOBH in season 10 and have been practically inseparable ever since. In a 2021 interview on ‘The Real,” Stracke dished on how she bonded with Beauvais as a newbie on the Bravo reality show. “We call each other at night sometimes like, ‘What happened?! What is wrong with these people? Why are we the only normal ones?’” Stracke said.

In June 2023, Beauvais retweeted a clip of King’s comments and tagged Stracke. “This couldn’t be more wrong but I don’t have to prove anything,” she wrote.

Stracke responded by tweeting a photo of her and Beauvais. “If they don’t know by now. SMH. Can’t make this friendship up. Best thing that’s happened to me in a decade,” she wrote.

Sutton Stracke Also Addressed Her Friendship With Lisa Rinna

While speaking with Hollywood Life, Stracke also addressed the status of her friendship with Lisa Rinna. The RHOBH veteran announced her departure from the show in January 2023 after eight seasons.

At the time, Stracke told E! News she was “sad” Rinna was leaving. “She will be missed,” she said. “She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup, so I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

While speaking with Hollywood Life, Stracke revealed that she has not talked to Rinna recently. “I haven’t spoken with Lisa. I just think we needed some space. We’ll get there eventually,” she said.

Stracke may have been put off by Rinna’s comments to Interview magazine days after she announced her RHOBH exit, in which she claimed that some of the newcomers didn’t put in the “work” needed to be on the show.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna said of the future of RHOBH. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. …If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So, who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question.”

