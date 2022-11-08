Sutton Stracke Reveals Kathy Hilton Did Not Take Her Advice for the Season 12 Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke discussed the show’s season 12 reunion special during a November 2022 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual RealiTea” podcast. The Georgia native revealed she gave her co-star Kathy Hilton advice before filming the reunion.

“I had spoken to Kathy before the reunion and I said ‘Okay, just don’t be defensive when you come in,’” said Stracke.

She then referenced that Hilton had intense conversations with Lisa Rinna and her sister, Kyle Richards, during the season 12 reunion.

“I hadn’t spoken to her for a couple of days and then the next thing I know, it was like ‘oh gosh, she didn’t take my advice. Here she goes.’ But you know, Kathy is going to be Kathy,” said the reality television personality.

Kyle Richards Spoke About the Season 12 Reunion

Richards shared her thoughts about the season 12 reunion while recording an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. The “Halloween Ends” actress shared why she believed her co-stars did not speak up for her during her conversations with Hilton. She explained that she has noticed “when someone on the show is liked, people don’t like to go up against them.”

“I think all of them were like ‘well, if we say Kathy did this or was not nice to Kyle then people will hate us because they like [Hilton] and are mad at Kyle right now,’ so I see through all that,” explained the Bravo star.

Kathy Hilton Revealed She Looked Forward to the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion

Hilton appeared at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. During a BravoCon panel, Hilton revealed that she had looked forward to the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

“I was like so excited I could not wait, I couldn’t wait, all the other girls, you know, most of them were like ‘oh I’m nervous, I don’t want to do this,’ whatever, they dread it. I could not wait,” said the reality television personality.

She explained that she wanted the opportunity to deny Lisa Rinna’s accusations. As fans are aware, the “Melrose Place” actress claimed Hilton acted erratically after leaving a club in Aspen. She alleged the “Paris in Love” star spoke negatively about her castmates, including her sister, Kyle Richards.

“When you are talking your truth and you finally get to say what happened. Because as you know with these shows, they’re an hour long, commercial time, so what is left 45 minutes? And eight women. And I’m not one of the stars, so I’m just a friend, so I have the least amount to say,” said Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About Her Issues With Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne in October 2022

While speaking to TMZ in October 2022, Hilton suggested she believed she was set up by Rinna and Erika Jayne during RHOBH season 12.

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a set up this entire time by these two girls. And by the way if people are really worried about me why wouldn’t they call Kyle, my husband, production when Lisa said I had a break. But she decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika,” asserted Hilton.

