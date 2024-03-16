RHOBH Fans Notice Something Strange During Sutton Stracke’s Reunion Medical Emergency

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion was interrupted by Sutton Stracke’s medical emergency—but two co-stars didn’t miss a beat.

During the third and final part of the season 13 reunion, Stracke began to feel ill. The Sutton Concept owner began shaking and nearly fell from her seat. She also displayed a rapid heartbeat and high blood pressure not long after former co-star Kathy Hilton arrived on set as a surprise guest.

Host Andy Cohen jumped right into action and called for medical help. But fans noticed something funny as the rest of the concerned cast gathered around Stracke.

Erika Jayne & Kathy Hilton Talked About Christmas Decorations As Sutton Stracke Received Medical Attention

As medical personnel took Stracke’s vitals, most of the cast seemed extremely concerned. But to the right of the crowd sat Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne. Hilton told Stracke that perhaps she was experiencing a “hot flash.” “You’re 49 years old, it’s bound to happen,” she told the 52-year-old boutique owner.

As medics continued to tend to Stracke, Hilton casually scrolled her phone. Erika Jayne asked her, “How have you been?” to which Hilton replied, “Good. …I love the holidays so much and I felt like I didn’t get to enjoy it enough,” the socialite added.

Erika then asked her, “Is your tree still up? Do you still have your stuff up?”

“I just took it down, “ Kathy smiled.

As Stracke was escorted backstage to await an ambulance, Hilton could be heard asking Erika if Stracke has “a problem with her legs.” Hilton then joked that Stracke was probably trying to get out of the reunion. “I was about to go after her next. I think she knew it,” she cracked. “It’s a good way to get out of being here,” Hilton added, as Erika laughed and agreed.

Fans reacted to the unexpected interaction between Erika and Hilton one year after the two came to blows during the 12th season of RHOBH. Some fans commented on an Instagram post of the exchange to note that there is no way Erika cares about Hilton’s holiday décor.

Of course, fans know Hilton’s holiday house is a thing. In 2021, the Hilton mansion was featured in Architectural Digest. At the time, Hilton revealed that she had a Christmas tree in every room in her house.

“I have one in the library, one in the living room. One in the sunroom and one in the entry,” she said. “Usually, I do not let the family touch anything. I’m a control freak when it comes to ornaments. My husband likes to hang some of them, and I’m like, No, no, no, Rick, no.”

Sutton Stracke Later Explained That Her Medical Episode Was ‘Serious’

Not only did fans think Hilton and Erika’s moment was strange, but many felt it was inappropriate. “Their lack of care and concern was shocking,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

But others felt it was justified, as there was nothing anyone else could do to help. “I’m confused at what did y’all want her to do? Jump in front of the doctors and offer CPR?” one commenter asked.

At the end of the reunion episode, a caption noted that Stracke was back home and “making a full recovery” after a brief stint in the ER. While her condition was not disclosed during the reunion episode, in March 2024 Stracke told Page Six she broke down from severe exhaustion and dehydration, complicated by a bout of bronchitis. “I did have a medical issue that was serious,” she revealed.

The RHOBH star added, “I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me. And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again.”

READ NEXT: Wendy Williams Net Worth 2024: How Much Money She Has Left