Wendy Williams Net Worth 2024: How Much Money She Has Left

Wendy Williams’ long career made her a very wealthy woman, but in recent years, her net worth has declined.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, in February 2024, the 59-year-old businesswoman and former TV host has a net worth of $500 thousand. That number is down significantly from the outlet’s previous estimation of $20 million (per Parade).

Williams’ net worth update comes just as her life story is being told in the Lifetime documentary “Where is Wendy Williams?”

On February 22, 2024, a rep for Williams issued a statement to PR Newswire to share that the former talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Wendy Williams’ Fortune Came From Her TV Show & Business Endeavors

During her career heyday, William made a fortune as host and producer of “The Wendy Williams Show.” The syndicated talk show debuted in 2008 and aired for 13 seasons with over 2,000 episodes. Toward the end of its long run, Willams was paid $55,00 per episode, making her annual salary a whopping $10 million, according to The U.S. Sun.

But before becoming a daytime TV staple, Williams had an impressive career in radio. She started as a DJ and host in 1986 at a radio station in the Virgin Islands before rising to fame as a shock jock in larger markets, including New York City, where her show became syndicated, according to Radio Ink. In 2009, she was given the prestigious honor of being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Williams also earned money as an actress and reality TV personality. Her IMDb page lists credits dating back to 1992 in TV shows and movies such as “Martin,” “One Life to Live,” “30 Rock” and “Homegrown Christmas.” In 2011, she competed in “Dancing with the Stars” season 12 with pro partner Tony Dovolani. She was the second contestant eliminated that season, but like all contestants was paid a stipend for her appearance.

She has also headlined several comedy tours. Most recently, in 2019, she hit the road for the Wendy Williams & Friends Presents FOR THE RECORD…Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tour, per Broadway World.

Williams had business outside of the entertainment industry. She previously launched a fashion collection with HSN. The talk show queen also authored several books, including “Wendy’s Got the Heat” and “The Wendy Experience.”

Wendy Williams Claimed She Had No Money

In the trailer for Williams’ Lifetime documentary, Williams made a stunning claim about her financial situation. “I have no money,” she said in a confessional interview. “I’m gonna tell you something, if it happens to me, it could happen to you.”

In 2023, Entertainment Tonight posted a video of Williams talking to Fat Joe on Instagram Live. During the chat, the TV personality claimed she only had two dollars to her name. “I was in Miami and then I found out that my money was…I don’t want to talk too much about that, but let’s just say I know what kind of money I have. Unfortunately, I only have two dollars and nothing else… Everything is frozen some people are involved with this.”

Williams’ finances reportedly went south after she left her talk show. According to The U.S. Sun, her income stopped immediately upon her sudden exit from the show in October 2021. At the time, Williams was experiencing medical issues.

In early 2022, Wells Fargo put a freeze on Williams’ accounts. At the time, the bank alleged that required guardianship amid claims that she was not of sound mind, per ET. In the “Where is Wendy?” trailer, Williams’ family alleged that her team was taking advantage of her financial guardianship.

