‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Suffers ‘Serious’ Medical Issue

During the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Sutton Stracke suffered a “medical issue” that landed her in the hospital.

“I did have a medical issue that was serious,” Stracke said on an episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Stracke told the outlet that she started feeling unwell while filming the season 13 reunion and that it was reunion host Andy Cohen that “called medics.” From there, Stracke had to be taken to the emergency room. Her co-star and dear friend Garcelle Beauvais made the trip with her and stayed with her the whole time, which Stacke says she was grateful for.

Stracke first joined the cast of RHOBH on season 10 as a friend of. She was brought on in a full-time role on season 11 and has been on the show ever since.

Sutton Stracke Had Been Suffering From Exhaustion & Dehydration

Thankfully, Stracke’s medical situation wasn’t too serious and she was able to make a full recovery — though it did require some downtime.

“It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it’s a real thing. And dehydration,” she explained. She went on to say that her work schedule may have been the cause, especially because she’d been traveling from coast to coast getting her new company off the ground.

Stracke went on to say that it took her a couple of weeks to recover.

“I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me. And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again,” she told Page Six.

Fans Previously Speculated About Sutton Stracke’s Medical Issue & She Spoke Out

On the teaser trailer for the season 13 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Stracke’s medical issue was caught by production and some of the footage was shown on air.

Some fans started speculating about what could have happened to Stracke, with a few suggesting that it had to do with alcohol. When one person tweeted to ask if tremors were a symptom of alcohol withdrawal, Stracke was quick to jump in.

“That was not the problem. Discontinue this false narrative,” she wrote on X.

From there, someone shared a screenshot of the exchange on Reddit and many RHOBH fans defended Stracke to some degree.

“Oh yes. She waited until the reunion to stop drinking and go into withdrawals,” a Redditor said sarcastically, adding the eye roll emoji.

“I have hand tremors and so does my dad. There is nothing I can do for it other than take medication. When people comment on it I get defensive and hurt. The speculation and armchair diagnoses need to stop,” someone else added.

“Can we all stop with our fake MD’s and stay out of Sutton’s health care conversations? She is a wealthy adult with access to all the healthcare she needs from people who have actually gone to medical school. (someone please cue Taylor…. now),” echoed another fan.

“Didn’t even watch the reunion and jumped on the opportunity. Some people really don’t understand the gravity of some things they say. Alleging alcoholism, cheating or mental illnesses is not okay just because it’s online or about a housewife,” a fourth comment read.

