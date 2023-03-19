Tamra Judge Says Castmate ‘Does Not Treat Production Well’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge rejoined the show’s cast to star in its upcoming seventeenth season following a two-year absence. According to Us Weekly, the cast of season 17 includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Taylor Armstrong. Former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson will also have brief appearances.

In a March 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge claimed one of her current RHOC co-stars has treated the show’s production crew poorly.

“I’m not going to name somebody but I will say that we have one on our cast right now that does not treat production well,” said Judge.

When Arroyave inquired if the unnamed individual is “the one we would assume by what we watched the season you weren’t on,” Judge replied, “yes.”

Tamra Judge Acknowledged That a Former RHOC Producer Called Her About Heather Dubrow

In a June 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Judge addressed that former RHOC star Noella Bergener alleged that Dubrow got physical with a member of the production crew while filming season 16, episode 2. She stated that “there’s a lot of rumors” and noted that “Noella tried to talk about it and she was shut down pretty quickly.”

“I think where there’s smoke there’s fire,” stated the Vena CBD co-owner.

Judge acknowledged that Dubrow denied the accusations that she shoved a production crew member. She also clarified that she has “never known Heather to be physical.”

“I’ve never seen that side of her so and then when Noella mentioned it and nobody else supported her it makes you wonder did it really happen,” said the Vena CBD co-owner.

Midway through the interview, Lewis announced that RHOC alum Kelly Dodd was on the line to discuss the matter. Dodd proceeded to allege that a former executive producer for RHOC, Thomas Kelly, had informed her, Judge, and Beador that “Heather Dubrow did push him.” Judge shared she was aware of Kelly’s claim and noted that she told him to not go public with the accusation.

“He got fired, he thinks [Dubrow is] the reason why. And I told him, ‘you know, it’s just best if you don’t talk about it publicly because it’s going to affect your career with Bravo,’” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared She Connected With Emily Simpson During the Production of Season 17

Judge teased what fans can expect from RHOC season 17 in a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. She revealed she “did not hold back” when filming the upcoming season, which has wrapped production.

“I think I had a little bit of Atlanta Housewife in me this season. I’m a little bit more outspoken because I had two years of aggression to take out!” said the reality television personality.

Judge also shared that she got close to her castmate Emily Simpson during the production of season 17.

“It was an evolution of talking and working things out. I love her, and I think she’s great on the show. The cast is really good and there’s people that have become friends that weren’t friends before,” said the mother of four.

The 55-year-old shared similar comments about Simpson while speaking to Extra in December 2022. She revealed that she “never thought [she] would be friends” with the lawyer. Judge stated that viewers will see their friendship evolve throughout season 17.

“Where we start off and where we end are two different places,” said the Bravo star.