Tamra Judge Questions Vicki Gunvalson’s Choking Incident

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personalities Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson star in the second season of the Peacock series, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During “RHUGT” season 2, episode 3, Gunvalson required Judge’s assistance and claimed she was choking on pills. She rushed into the bathroom, where her former “RHOC” co-star performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

During the June 28 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” guest hosted by celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, Judge spoke about Gunvalson’s choking incident. When Anderson asked, “was that real,” the “RHOC” alum suggested that she believed her “RHUGT” co-star was exaggerating her need for help.

“First of all if you’re choking, you can’t talk. I choked bad, I thought like I was going to die, this happened like a year ago. It’s scary as s***, I couldn’t get it out, turning colors, couldn’t talk, couldn’t breathe, and finally [my husband] Eddie [Judge] got it out of me. But that was one of the scariest moments of my life. Do I think she was – no. I think she — she loves the attention! You know, she comes running in, ‘I’m choking, I’m choking,’ I’m like ‘please,’” stated the reality television personality.

Judge then noted that she had undergone breast explant surgery before starring in “RHUGT” season 2, which caused performing the Heimlich maneuver to be painful.

“I just had my implants removed like weeks prior … she had a mic pact on the back of her shirt so she’s like ‘Heimlich’ and I put my blow dryer down and grab her and we did it and her mic went right into my chest and I was like doubled over and I’m like oh s***,” stated the mother of four.

While recording the podcast episode, Judge also noted that she initially acted reserved during the first few episodes of “RHUGT” season 2. She explained she wanted to “protect” Gunvalson as she was dealing with her breakup from her ex-fiance Steve Lodge.

Tamra Judge Shared Similar Comments About Vicki Gunvalson’s Choking Incident

Judge shared similar comments about performing the Heimlich maneuver on Gunvalson in a separate “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, uploaded on July 1. She provided more information about being in pain after helping her former “RHOC” co-star.

“I almost cracked my boob open so I had just, I don’t know, six weeks prior had my implants removed, so I was still pretty tender. That’s why it hurt so bad. She had her mic pack on her back. When I did the Heimlich, I grabbed her and pushed and it went right into my chest. I was like ‘go oh my god, oh my god,’ I go this ‘this can’t be good. This can’t be good.’ It hurt so bad. But was she really choking?” said the reality television personality.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Choking in February 2022

In a February 2022 interview with Page Six, Gunvalson mentioned choking while filming “RHUGT” season 2. She asserted that Judge “saved [her] life.”

“We laugh about it now, but I was, like, ‘You saved my life,’ and she goes, ‘You dumb cluck,’” said Gunvalson.

