Dorinda Medley Caught in the Middle of Tamra Judge Issue

Tamra Judge responded to accusations that her tagline from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 was copied from Dorinda Medley’s suggested phrase.

Medley, who was put “on pause” after the 12th season of the “Real Housewives of New York City,” said in 2021 that she was often asked about her tagline if she were to return. “I said it would be, ‘I may have been on pause, but I am ready to play,'” Medley shared on “The Nick Cannon Show,” according to an Instagram post by The Reality Rundown.

Some fans pointed out that Judge’s tagline for season 17 is almost identical to Medley’s proposed phrase, as the returning RHOC star’s tagline is, “I might’ve been on pause, but now? I’m ready to play!” The Reality Rundown shared a post pointing out the similarities and Judge replied in the comments that she didn’t get to choose her tagline and had told producers she didn’t want that one.

“I was given 5 taglines to repeat by production,” Judge wrote. “I had told them that specific one was close to what Dorinda had said about being on pause and I didn’t want to use that one. And they picked that one 🤦🏼‍♀️ Not my doing!”

Tamra Judge Said That She Had a Different Tagline That She Wanted to Use

Another post by the Reality Rundown Instagram account said that sources told them Judge wanted to choose as her tagline, “I’m The Judge, The Jury, and The Truth Teller.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Judge’s comment about not choosing her own tagline, with one person saying she was still responsible because she chose to record that line. “Either way she chose to record that tagline knowing it could get chosen,” they wrote. Someone else said, “I like Tamra’s own suggested tag line better.” Another agreed, “That one’s soo much better.”

Some fans wrote that producers shouldn’t have picked the line that was so similar to Medley’s. “Oh they played her lol,” someone said. “Production are so messy…I prefer the one she wanted,” another added.

Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge Had a Big Fight When They Appeared on RHUGT Season 2 Together

Medley and Judge famously got into a major argument and Judge was even in tears over it during the second season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. The two women got into a huge fight over the house rules at the manor after Judge ate in her room in the 4th episode, titled “Speakeasy and Act Tough.”

However, by the time the episode aired, the women were clearly in a better place as Medley revealed on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she’d be happy to host Judge at Bluestone Manor again in the future. As for Judge, she praised Medley as “an amazing host” in an interview with Bravo TV.

“She does — and I found out after the fact, ’cause she was a stress monster a lot of the time — a lot of the [hosting work during the] day, and I guess she really does take it serious,” she shared. “The decorating and making sure everybody has what they need and the food and all that stuff. So she was really highly stressed.”

