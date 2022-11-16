RHOC Star Says Filming Season 17 Caused Her to Feel ‘A Disconnect Between’ Her Husband

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wed her third husband, Eddie Judge, in 2013. While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra revealed that her return to RHOC for season 17 affected her relationship with Eddie. She explained that “the past three and a half months it’s been all about [her]” because of the production of season 17.

“I definitely felt during filming like a disconnect between us. For sure,” said the reality television personality.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Husband, Eddie Judge

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Tamra shared she and Eddie do not usually argue. She explained she attempts to be level-headed when speaking to the 49-year-old as she had an explosive relationship when she was married to her second husband, Simon Barney.

“I am not a mean fighter when it comes to marriage because I was with Simon. I would yell and scream, ‘I hope you die, I don’t want to be married to you, I hate you’ and my mom would say don’t say those things and he would do the same to me,” said the RHOC star. “So we would get into a habit of that and once we got into a habit of saying things like that, there’s no returning. You can’t take those words back, those words hurt. So with Eddie and I, I will not say mean things.”

She also revealed she opened up about having marital issues with Eddie while filming the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC.

“I actually this season, do talk about – we do talk about our marriage. And a little bump in our marriage and it’s not anything horrible, it’s something a lot of people relate to,” said the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Teased Information About RHOC Season 17

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Tamra teased information about RHOC season 17. She compared the upcoming episodes to the show’s earlier seasons. She also referenced she returned to the Bravo series after a two-year absence.

“I feel like it’s more of The OC from years ago, which is what we needed. And I came back after two years of not giving zeros f**** and it shows,” said Tamra.

She also acknowledged that former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson did not return as a full-time cast member for season 17. Tamra suggested she would be upset if she was in Gunvalson’s position.

“If she went back, I would be totally 100 percent supportive of it and of course it’s going to sting a little,” said the mother of four.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Filming Scenes for Season 17

While speaking to ExtraTV in October 2022, Gunvalson shared she filmed a few scenes for RHOC season 17.

“We definitely filmed a little scene, I’m doing a little cameo, one or two times, that’s it this season” said the 60-year-old.

She then noted she enjoyed filming the cameos as she was able to reconnect with some crew members.

“I love it because a lot of the people, the crew that I had for all those years are no longer there, but there was some same people so which is good to see them, you know, the cameramen, and the producer, and things like that, so it was good,” said Gunvalson.

