Tamra Judge Addresses Whether the RHOC Season 17 Cast Ganged Up on Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge returned to the Bravo series for season 17 after a two-year absence. On November 10, 2022, the reality television personality answered fans’ questions on her Instagram Stories. One commenter inquired about how the RHOC cast treated Shannon Beador while filming season 17.

“Please tell me it isn’t going to be yet another ‘gang up’ on Shannon this season?” read the question.

Judge replied that the RHOC cast did not collectively turn on Beador during the production of season 17.

“NOPE! I am not a fan of gang ups. However if someone is getting called out on their bad behavior by everyone. It’s far from a gang up,” wrote the Bravo personality.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Relationship with Tamra Judge in October 2022

Judge interviewed Beador during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Arroyave asked about Judge’s past feud with Beador. As fans are aware, the Vena CBD founder alleged the mother of three stopped contacting her after she was fired from RHOC following season 14.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Beador refuted Judge’s claims.

“I didn’t ghost her, no… And I have the texts to prove it,” said the 58-year-old.

Judge then teased that the pair discussed the situation while filming RHOC season 17.

Shannon Beador Shared Her Thoughts About Vicki Gunvalson in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Beador suggested fans can expect RHOC season 17 to have explosive moments.

“I think it’s a pretty intense start to the season,” said the RHOC personality.

Beador also spoke about her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, who will be featured on RHOC season 17. The mother of two was let go from the series after season 14. While speaking to Access Hollywood, Beador shared that “there will always be a soft spot in [her] heart for Vicki.”

“We’ve had our differences, we haven’t really had the conversation yet but you know, I’m willing to overlook that and we went out to dinner two nights ago and I’ve been spending time with her here in New York and we’re having fun,” said the Real for Real owner.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Filming Scenes for Season 17

In an October 2022 E! News interview, Gunvalson spoke about having the opportunity to film a few scenes for RHOC season 17. She revealed she was pleased to interact with the show’s crew members again.

“I love it because a lot of the people, the crew that I had for all those years, are no longer there but there was some same people which is good to see them, you know, the cameramen and the producer. And things like that so it was good,” said Gunvalson.

The television personality also shared she does not usually spend time on social media. She explained that she is determined to focus her attention on aspects of her life that bring her joy.

“I really committed to doing what makes me happy, which my work, my family, my church, I really just need to stay focused on things that are important,” said Gunvalson.

