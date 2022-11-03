RHOC Star Says She ‘Hates’ Ramona Singer: Report

It looks like Ramona Singer has made at least one enemy in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

There was a lot to keep up with at BravoCon 2022. Aside from the scheduled panels in which various Bravo stars answered questions and interacted with one another on a stage in front of a live audience, there were also interviews with various news outlets in which stars spilled plenty of tea.

However, there was even more going on behind-the-scenes when cameras weren’t rolling and some of the things that were said in private conversations have made their way to the internet. For example, Lala Kent of “Vanderpump Rules” fame said that she overheard a lot of stuff that was being said at the hotel that she was staying at.

“You can hear everything cuz the doors are so thin. You can hear everyone talking s*** about people on their own shows, or if they ran into someone, or part of another show… whether the cameras are up or not, people be talking s***,” Kent said on her Instagram Stories on October 16, 2022.

And this seemed to be the case for Tamra Judge, who was overheard during a conversation with Heather and Terry Dubrow at the Gansevoort Hotel in New York City’s Meatpacking district, according to Page Six.

Judge Was Overheard Saying She Hates a RHONY Star

During a conversation that Judge was having with the Dubrows, Ramona Singer’s name came up.

“She’s still on the show?” the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast host was heard saying, according to Page Six. “Sorry, I f****** hate her,” she added. There wasn’t any additional context given about Singer, why she was being discussed, or what might have happened to make Judge dislike her.

Heavy has reached out to Judge for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Judge appeared to express her true feelings about the “Real Housewives of New York” star, either. In November 2021, the Comments By Bravo Instagram account highlighted a comment that Judge made on a photo of Singer.

“Who is that?” Judge wrote at the time. Many people took that comment as a dig. While some felt that it was Judge pretending to not know who Singer was, others felt she was commenting on Singer’s looks, since many felt the photo was highly edited.

Judge & Singer Were Once Friendly With One Another

While it seems fair to assume that Judge and Singer aren’t on the friendliest terms at the present time, the two women were once close — to some extent. In fact, they appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” together in 2019 and seemed more than okay.

Also, after Judge was fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she did an Instagram Live in which she said that Singer called her.

“Well of course… all the OGs are shaking in their boots thinking they’re going to get fired too. You know Ramona called me twice,” she said, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. “She was just like, ‘I love you. You’re good. Best wishes, I can’t believe this is happening,'” Judge added.

