Teresa Giudice Talks Caroline Manzo’s Potential RHONJ Return

There has been all kinds of chatter about the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” especially when it comes to former cast members returning to the series. Perhaps one of the most talked about people in that category is Caroline Manzo.

Manzo was on RHONJ for its first five seasons before parting ways with Bravo. She and her family had a spinoff show called “Manzo’d With Children” that aired from 2014 through 2016 before getting canceled by the network, according to Us Weekly.

For those who have been watching RHONJ since the beginning, it’s well known that Giudice and Manzo used to be friends but had a major falling out toward the end of Manzo’s time on the show. The two never repaired their friendship and still don’t like each other to this day. For some fans, seeing Manzo back on the show would make a great opportunity for drama — but would she ever return? And moreover, would Giudice ever be okay with it?

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Doesn’t Think Manzo Would Fit in With the Current Cast

On the September 28, 2022, episode of her new “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice answered a question from a fan who called in and left a voicemail. The called asked Giudice if she’d rather have Manzo or Danielle Staub back on the show. The response for Giudice was fairly simple.

“Danielle Staub,” she said. “I’m not cool with her, I mean, even though like she kind of got herself off the show…,” she continued, before getting into a story about Staub.

“What if Bravo was like, next season, we’re bringing Caroline Manzo back?” Giudice’s podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister asked.

“I don’t even want to answer that,” Giudice responded. “It doesn’t even go. She doesn’t even go with us, you know? And the thing is, I’m sure people that don’t like me are going to say, ‘yes bring her on, please.’ I’m just going to laugh at that because she doesn’t even go,” she added.

On the October 3, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Giudice was asked about Manzo’s potential return.

“It doesn’t even make sense, guys,” she said.

Manzo Has Said She Won’t Return Because Bravo Won’t Pay Her Enough

On the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast, which is hosted by her son, Albie Manzo, Caroline opened up about a potential return to RHONJ.

“Bravo doesn’t want to pay me. So, guess what Bravo? You don’t get this for free,” Caroline said.

“But guess what? Sometimes you gotta smack the bully,” she continued, referring to Giudice. “I am more than happy to go smack the bully. But you gotta do it on my terms. And they are not willing to do that,” she added.

Interestingly, Caroline’s daughter Lauren confirmed that her mom was offered a deal to return to RHONJ but decided against it. The info came by way of a comment on a post that Joe Gorga shared of his daughter on her 17th birthday.

“@carolinemanzo lol this is such obvious a** kissing because you see an opportunity to get back on RHONJ. You’ve been practically begging bravo for years,” someone responded to Caroline’s comment.

“Or we see a beautiful little girl and a proud dad & chose not to ignore it. Also, she was offered $ to go back this season and respectfully declined so there goes your theory,” Lauren wrote.

