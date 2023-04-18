Tamra Judge Involved in ‘Nasty’ Confrontation With RHOC Co-Star: Report

There is no premiere date yet for “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 but fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s trailer. The 17th season will see the return of Tamra Judge and reports indicate that the longtime RHOC star will be involved in some major drama.

Sources told Page Six that Judge and Heather Dubrow “butted heads” during the entirety of the season but that things came to a head during the cast trip to Mexico. According to reports, Judge apparently was the head of a “gang-up” against Dubrow and went “nuclear” on the returning cast member during a “nasty” confrontation.

It will be interesting to see the tension between the ladies develop as Dubrow and Judge were previously great friends and Dubrow even shared with HollywoodLife that she was asking for Judge to return to the show.

The 17th season of RHOC is expected to begin airing later this spring.

RHOBH Star Taylor Armstrong Is Appearing in This Season of RHOC, as Is OG Star Vicki Gunvalson, Though Not as a Main Cast Member

The 17th season will also see the return of “the OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson, although not as a main cast member. According to Page Six, Gunvalson, who left the show in 2020, will have some confessionals during the season as well.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong was cast as a “friend of” for RHOC season 17, making history in the process, but she reportedly didn’t film much outside of the all-cast events.

The season will also see Judge introduce the group to newbie RHOC star Jennifer Pedranti. According to reports, their friendship will see a downturn during the season, although the cause of their fallout is still unknown.

Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are all returning for season 17.

Tamra Judge Previously Addressed Her Return to RHOC & Said She Was Very Excited to Be Back

Judge first announced her return to RHOC in July 2022 when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and took an orange from the set, telling the audience, “The judge is back and drama is in session.”

Afterward, she spilled that she was so excited to return but still didn’t quite understand why she was fired from the show in 2020 in the first place. “I was like, ‘Oh s***.’ Like, really? This is happening?” she shared at BravoCon 2022. She said, “I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying,” she shared about not being asked back for season 15. “I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody filming and all that stuff.”

Judge spoke about whether the ladies discussed her absence and said, “Nobody really gave me a hard time when I came back,” according to People. “I gave everybody a f****** hard time, but everybody was super nice to me and then it made it weird for me because I was like, ‘Why? You danced on my grave when I was gone. And now you’re being nice to me? Why?'”

