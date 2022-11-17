Tamra Judge Comments on Heather Dubrow Spending Time With Gretchen Rossi

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge originally starred in the series from season 3 to season 14. The television personality returned for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season. During her time on RHOC, Judge has had conflicts with several of her castmates. She specifically did not get along with Gretchen Rossi, who left the show in 2013.

In a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge mentioned that Rossi has recently been spending time with Heather Dubrow, who returned to RHOC for season 16. While reading fans’ comments, Judge shared “there was multiple questions asking thoughts on Heather hanging out with Gretchen.”

“Don’t care. No opinion. Do not care. Haven’t seen the girl in over 10 years. Have no relationship, friendship whatsoever with that woman, and Heather is a grown a** woman and if that’s who she wants to hang out with then so be it,” asserted the Vena CBD co-founder.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Mentioned Heather Dubrow’s Instagram Post Featuring Gretchen Rossi

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave noted Dubrow shared an Instagram post featuring Rossi on November 13. The pictures were taken during Heather Rae El Moussa’s baby shower. The former RHOBH personality shared she believed Rossi’s face had been edited in the images.

“I remember having a conversation with Heather where she does not use filters and every photo I believe except the first one and the one of her and Gretchen, there is no filter,” said Arroyave.

Judge interjected that she believed “it’s probably because Gretchen took the picture and sent it to her.” The RHOC star also shared Dubrow does not typically edit her Instagram photos.

“Heather doesn’t usually use filters, she doesn’t,” said the 55-year-old.

Arroyave then shared Dubrow told her why she refrains from using filters on her social media posts while on a plane headed to the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14.

“She really doesn’t, like when we were on the plane I was like ‘let me put on a subtle filter’ and she said ‘no. I’d rather people be surprised in a good way when they see me’ and I like that,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Spoke About Gretchen Rossi in July 2022

During a July 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared her thoughts about Rossi editing her Instagram posts. She questioned, “why use such a filter that you don’t have features anymore?” Judge replied she believed the behavior came out of a place of insecurity.

“It’s 1000 percent just being super insecure in what you look like. I’m to the point now where I use filters once in a while but I don’t blur my whole face out but I don’t have a problem getting on there with no makeup on. I did it yesterday like it is what it is,” said the reality television personality.

Judge also shared she would “walk away” from RHOC if Rossi returned to the series.

Tamra Judge Shared Information About RHOC Season 17

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Judge shared information about the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC.

“I feel like it’s more of The OC from years ago, which is what we needed. And I came back after two years of not giving zeros f**** and it shows,” said the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton Talks Daughter’s ‘Struggle’ to Get Pregnant, Paris Hilton Responds