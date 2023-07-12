Tamra Judge Comments on Whether She Brought on New Co-Star ‘to Take Her Down’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, who rejoined the show’s cast for season 17 after a two-year absence, answered fans’ questions regarding the new season, which premiered on June 7, in a series of Instagram Stories. According to Reality Blurb, one fan sent in a question pertaining to Judge’s relationship with Jennifer Pedranti, who began starring on RHOC during season 17.

“Love you back. But it seems you brought Jen to take her down,” read the fan’s comment.

Judge replied, “I did not bring her on the show; she tried out multiple years. We had very little contact two years prior to filming.”

As fans are aware, Judge knew Pedranti before she was her RHOC co-star. While filming RHOC season 17, Judge made comments regarding the information the yoga instructor shared about the emotional affair she had with her now-boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, while she was still married to her ex-husband, William Pedranti. In season 17, episode 5, Judge also claimed that Boyajian expressed sexual interest in her two months before dating Pedranti. In addition, the Vena CBD co-founder stated that Boyajian messaged Heather Amin a sexually explicit photo via Snapchat. Pedranti asserted, however, that Boyajian intended to send the picture to her and messaged Amin by accident.

Jennifer Pedranti Discussed Becoming a Cast Member on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Reality Blurb reported that Pedranti shared information about becoming an RHOC star on her Instagram Stories. She asserted that she did not audition for the show “multiple times.” The reality television star stated that she “was training with Tamra regularly” at her former gym CUT Fitness “when [Bravo producers] were casting for season 14.”

“[Judge] submitted my name. I went through casting at that time and [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] got it!! That was it for me!” wrote Pedranti on July 8. “I got a call years later saying, ‘hi Jenn, we are looking for the cast of season 17 and would like to talk to you.’ I remember feeling flattered but expressing I was in the middle of a divorce. That I was dating, Will was dating someone and I was no longer a ‘housewife’ .. We talked for 30 more [minutes] and a Zoom call was set up! The rest is history!!!!”

Tamra Judge Addressed Jennifer Pedranti’s Instagram Story

Judge addressed Pedranti’s Instagram Story on the July 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She stated that it was her “bad” for stating Pedranti “tried out multiple years.”

“I thought she tried out one other time in between that, so I don’t remember ever giving her name to casting,” said Judge. “But let me just tell you, I had a lot of girls that started coming to my gym that wanted to be on the show, I mean a ton … you know how production does, ‘Do you have anyone at your gym, at your hair salon, at your that, this, that you’d want to recommend.’ And also, I believe she filmed with me once.”

Judge explained that Bravo producers “contact people that have filmed prior.”

The 55-year-old also stated that she “did not have a great relationship with [Pedranti] in the past couple years.”

“When she got cast this year, I had nothing to do with it at all,” stated Judge.

During an April 2023 Instagram Live, alongside her co-star Shannon Beador, Judge stated that she “had referred [Padranti] to the show years ago, and Braunwyn got it.”

Judge also stated that despite her issues with Pedranti, she believes she is an excellent addition to the show.

“I think that she is probably one of the best newbies we’ve had in a really long time,” said Judge.

Beador agreed with Judge’s assessment, stating, “She is here to stay.”