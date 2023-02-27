RHOC Alum Calls Tamra Judge ‘The Most Fake Person on the Face of This Earth’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about her former castmates in a February 2023 interview on the “Up and Adam!” YouTube channel, alongside her husband, Rick Leventhal.

Dodd, who was let go from the series following season 15, revealed she is not fond of Tamra Judge and shared she does not believe the Vena CBD co-founder is genuine. She noted that Judge congratulated her former castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who has not yet finalized her divorce from her estranged husband, Sean Burke, after she announced she had a wedding ceremony with her girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner, on February 14. Dodd shared that she claimed Judge used to speak negatively about Windham-Burke during a recent appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“On ‘Jeff Lewis’ I go, ‘huh.’ I go ‘she’s so full of s***. When we used to talk she used to say how much of a wack job Braunwyn was, how weird, and all these negative, nasty things.’ And I’m like ‘how fake,'” stated Dodd.

The former Bravo star then shared she believes “Tamra is the most fake person on the face of this earth.”

Kelly Dodd Questioned Tamra Judge’s Friendship With Shannon Beador

In the “Up and Adam!” interview, Dodd referenced that Page Six reported Judge did not defend her during the 2022 BravoCon. According to the publication, an audience member yelled, “f*** Kelly Dodd” during Judge’s time on stage. The RHOC star replied to the BravoCon attendee by stating, “you said it!” Dodd stated that she believed Judge was pandering to the BravoCon audience. Leventhal then claimed that Judge “immediately stopped talking to Kelly and then just went with the crowd” when she returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year hiatus.

Dodd also alleged that Judge made negative comments about Bravo before rejoining the RHOC cast. She then questioned Judge’s rekindled friendship with her castmate Shannon Beador.

“Shannon hated her and now that they are back in cahoots –now they’re besties again, it’s just so fake,” stated Dodd.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Rekindling Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

Judge spoke about her relationship with Beador during a February 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. She shared that she and Beador “were not in a good place” at the start of season 17. Judge noted that she found their strained relationship to be painful.

“The hardest thing for me is I really loved [Beador] and we were such good friends. When I felt left out, she was distant from me and I assumed she didn’t care about me like I thought she did, but we worked through those things,” stated the reality television star.

Tamra Judge Shared Information About RHOC Season 17

In the OK! Magazine interview, Judge revealed she “did not hold back” when interacting with her RHOC season 17 co-stars. The 55-year-old shared similar comments about her RHOC return during a February 2023 interview with Extra. She revealed she “definitely stirred up a lot of s***” while filming the upcoming season.

“I had a lot of built up anger,” Judge explained.

She also shared that “it was really good to be back” on RHOC.

“It felt like home. It was something I’ve done for 13 years of my life and I guess you guys are going to have to watch and see. You might love-hate me this year,” teased the mother of four.