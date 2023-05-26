‘Real Housewife’ Thinks Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Is a Fan: ‘Kinda Weird’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge spoke about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, during the May 23 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, Arroyave asked their guest, former RHONJ producer Carlos King, if he would rather be in a relationship with Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, or Ruelas. When King stated that he “will go with Louie, just based on what [he has] been watching,” Judge replied, “I’m going to have to a take a minute.” Arroyave also responded she disagreed with King’s answer. Judge clarified that Ruelas was “very nice to [her]” during the two times she interacted with him. She stated that when they spoke at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, he shared that he knew information about her.

“I met him at the MTV Awards over a year ago and he was super kind to me. Came up to me, he asked me about [my husband] Eddie [Judge], CUT Fitness, my dog, [my son] Ryan, he knew everything about me,” said Judge.

When Arroyave exclaimed, “because he’s a fan,” Judge agreed with her co-host’s assessment. The RHOC star also claimed that her castmate, Shannon Beador, said she had a similar experience when she met Ruelas.

“Shannon told me that she met him at BravoCon and he’s clearly a fan. He knew everything about her. He went down, ‘how’s this, this, this, this, this.’ And I’d be like oh wow that’s — that’s interesting. I mean, I’m not going to get mad because he’s a fan because we love our fans but weird, kind of weird,” said Judge.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Husband in May 2023

During a joint May 23 interview on “Sherri,” Ruelas and Giudice, who wed on August 6, 2022, spoke about how they met. Giudice explained that she was walking with two of her friends at the Jersey Shore during the summer of 2020. She stated that she noticed the father of two because he “had a white Range Rover with black rims,” which was similar to a car she had “just traded in.”

“I was just pointing and I guess he thought I was waving, so he started waving,” stated Giudice.

The mother of four said that one of her friends decided to speak with Ruelas. Giudice stated that she eventually introduced herself and Ruelas gave her his business card. According to the RHONJ star, Ruelas was driving away when he pulled over and asked for her phone number.

During the “Sherri” interview, Ruelas stated that he was not hesitant about being in a relationship with a Bravo star. He explained that they began dating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was COVID so it was quiet, we were walking, we weren’t going to restaurants, that was really quiet, family time, private time, that’s where we really grew together and bonded because there was no showing off,” said the 48-year-old.

Giudice also shared that she told her now-husband to “just follow [her] lead” when he joined the RHONJ cast. She disclosed that she “feel[s] bad for him” because of issues that arose due to her ongoing feud with her brother and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Ruelas also stated that he was not “surprised” that some of Giudice’s castmates “came for [him].”

“They are fighting for my wife’s seat so they have to, you know, if they’re not going to go for her, they’re going to come for me. I’m next in line,” said the father of two.

Teresa Giudice Shared That Her Husband’s Sister Was a Fan

During a May 2023 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Giudice shared that Ruelas’ sister, Jennifer Ruelas, was a fan before she started her relationship with the businessman.

“Jennifer knew me from watching the show, she came to one of my book signings a long time ago, so when Louie met me, he called Jennifer, because he’s closest to Jennifer, and he said ‘Guess who I met? Teresa Giudice.’ And then Jennifer was like ‘What?’ You know, and she was like ‘She’s going to take care -‘ she said ‘If you need to be with a girl, that’s — she’s the girl to be with,’” said the reality television star.