Tamra Judge Reveals Ramona Singer Texted Her About Not Being on ‘RHONY Legacy’

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Ramona Singer will not appear in the show’s upcoming spinoff series, “RHONY Legacy.” While speaking to Page Six in November 2022, the 66-year-old shared she does “not want to do the show any longer.”

“It’s not for me at this time,” explained Singer.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about Singer departing the RHONY franchise on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of RHOBH fame.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Ramona Singer

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that Singer messaged her about not starring in the RHONY spinoff.

“I am not happy that Ramona’s not on it. I feel like Ramona is ‘New York.’ And you know, she actually texted me, and told me life is so easy and simple now and she’s really loving life without the cameras,” said the 55-year-old.

Judge noted she understood Singer’s point of view because she had similar feelings after she left RHOC following season 14.

“I can see that. I felt like that for a long time,” shared the Vena CBD founder.

Arroyave chimed in that she was “fine with taking a little break from Ramona.”

Ramona Singer Spoke About RHONY Legacy in October 2022

During an October 2022 episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast, Singer explained she did not have the desire to join the cast of the RHONY spinoff series. She shared she was unhappy with the attention she received while starring on RHONY.

“I know this is like an oxymoron, but I really don’t like being recognized. All of the sudden people aren’t bugging me, ‘oh my gosh, I know you are on a date. Can I have a photo?’ I just – I don’t like all the attention. And guess what the men I date don’t like all the attention,” shared Singer.

The mother of one also noted she was upset about the press she received while being on RHONY.

“I really don’t like the press, the press stresses me out with all that stuff. That was really, really very hurtful and made me very unhinged,” said Singer.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Ramona Singer on ‘Andy Cohen Live’

According to Deadline, Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about Singer not joining the “RHONY Legacy” while recording a November 2022 episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.” He noted that fans expressed they were unhappy with the New York native’s departure from Bravo on social media.

“We didn’t talk about Ramona who announced she is not coming back to ‘RHONY Legacy.’ I think people saw that coming,” said the “Watch What Happens Live” host. “It’s interesting, one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘No Ramona!’ The second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘No, Ramona’s a legend!’”

He went on to say he believes “Ramona gave us an incredible, incredible, incredible years of television.”

“I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was… I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now. I will say — let me say that. I’m going to leave it there,” said Cohen.

