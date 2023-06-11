‘Real Housewife’ Says Raquel Leviss Has Been ‘Totally Brutalized by the Public’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge stated she was concerned about “Vanderpump Rules” personality Raquel Leviss in the June 8 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast confronted Leviss about her and Tom Sandoval’s affair in the third part of the season 10 reunion, which aired on June 7. Arroyave stated that she believed the cast took “it too far on the attacks” toward the 28-year-old. Judge agreed with her co-host’s assessment and said she had a conversation with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent regarding Leviss during the taping of the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I will tell you that I got a little softer side of Lala about — we had a conversation about Raquel … and you know, I said ‘I worry about her mental health’ and after watching that sit down [in the third part of the season 10 reunion] and her actually showing emotion, everything and being just totally brutalized by the public, I said, ‘I feel bad for her,’ she goes, ‘I do too. I’m starting to feel bad.’ I said ‘Because if something God forbid were to happen to her, that would be horrible, horrible, and she’s a human being,’” said Judge.

She clarified that she “give[s] two s****” about Sandoval, who cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss.

Judge made a similar comment during the June 7 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. While filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Kent said she viewed Leviss in a better light upon seeing her confessional interview at the end of the season 10 reunion. The mother of one stated, however, that she does not “know if reality television is the space for [Leviss].”

Judge agreed with Kent and stated that she “worr[ies] about [Leviss’] mental health.”

Lala Kent Said She Thinks Raquel Leviss ‘Needs Help’

Kent shared her thoughts about Leviss, who is currently staying in a mental health facility, while speaking to TMZ on June 9. Kent stated that she believes Leviss’ emotional response while filming the season 10 reunion confessional interview indicates that she “maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.”

“I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes but I did sit there and go, ‘oh s*** she needs some real help and I hope that she got it,’” said Kent.

The 32-year-old went on to say that she believes Leviss “needs to isolate and really figure out what she wants out of life.”

“I mean, yes, at the end of the day it wasn’t a great thing, but you can come back from this. I just want her to do what’s best for her,” said Kent.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that she would be willing to film with Leviss for future episodes of the Bravo series.

“I wouldn’t ice her out, but I’m sure I wouldn’t be so friendly. You have to remember that even before this, I didn’t really dig her,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Stated That She Believes Raquel Leviss Is ‘Such a Broken Soul’ in March 2023

Kent shared her thoughts about Leviss on the March 31 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she believes the former pageant contestant is “easily manipulated” and “such a broken soul.”

“That’s prime prey for someone like Sandoval,” said the mother of one.

While recording the podcast episode, Kent shared that she had difficulty filming the season 10 reunion. She also stated that Sandoval was making upsetting comments throughout the reunion.

“The things that Sandoval were saying were just so disgusting … It was just gross, and then when I’m around things like that, it brings out a side of me that doesn’t feel great, but I also don’t know how to shut up,” said Kent.