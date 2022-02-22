Tamra Judge on if She’s Interested in Returning to RHOC

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge left the hit Bravo series following its fourteenth season, which aired in 2019. During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the 54-year-old commented on whether she would be interested in starring on “RHOC” again.

During the “WWHL” episode, Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, made an appearance as the bartender. When Cohen asked him if he “enjoy[ed] Tamra more now that she’s off ‘Orange County,’” he responded, “1000 percent.” The Bravo producer then inquired if Tamra would “come back [to ‘RHOC’] if asked.”

“That’s an Eddie decision. Are you asking?” said the mother of four with a laugh.

Cohen did not respond to Tamra’s question. The former “RHOC” star then shared that she is “so grateful for everything that [Cohen has] ever given [her].”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her ‘WWHL’ Appearance on Her Podcast

Tamra discussed her “WWHL” appearance on an episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. During the podcast episode, uploaded on February 18, Arroyave asked if she thought “Andy is going to ask [her] to come back” to “RHOC.”

“I mean who knows what’s gonna happen,” said Judge.

She noted that comedian Rachel Wolfson also appeared on the “WWHL” episode, which aired on February 20. According to Tamra, the “Chronic Relief” podcast host asked Cohen “when [he is] bringing Tamra back” as an “RHOC” cast member.

“Andy looked at me and he said, ‘Would you come back?’ And for a split second I wanted to scream, ‘You fired me. I did not quit. Why are you asking me this? Is this a mind-f***ing game right now?’” explained the former Bravo personality.

Arroyave then likened Cohen to a “boyfriend who keeps on cheating” and wants to “get back together.” Tamra agreed with her podcast co-host’s sentiment and exclaimed, “You broke up with me Andy.” She went on to say that she “can’t remember” how she responded to Cohen as she “was a little bit buzzed” after drinking champagne.

Tamra Judge Discussed Her ‘RHOC’ Departure in January 2022

During a January 2022 interview on the “Up and Adam” podcast, Tamra shared that she initially had a difficult time after she was not asked to return for “RHOC” season 15.

“The first year was quite a transition for me. I felt sad. I felt rejected. I felt left out. I feel like I got kicked out of the popular girls club,” said the reality television star.

She stated that while she eventually was able to get “over it,” she does “get a little sad” when she sees her former co-stars having adventures on the show.

“I saw the girls, Heather Dubrow, obviously she’s a friend of mine, I saw that she posted she was on a trip, the trips were always the most fun, most of the time, and Heather was in the past, always my traveling partner. When we flew we were always next to each other. So I had a little FOMO there,” said Tamra.

The 53-year-old clarified that she is content with her life. She noted that she has “two successful businesses” and has been focusing on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

New episodes of “RHOC” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Looks So Different