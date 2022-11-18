Tamra Judge Reveals Co-Star Complained About Her Podcast: ‘Jealousy Is Ugly’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge co-hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod,” with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. After returning to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year hiatus, Judge announced that she would not be recapping the Bravo show on the podcast. Instead, Arroyave will be sharing her opinions about the upcoming RHOC episodes with a guest.

During a November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and Arroyave replied to a fan who inquired “why can’t Tamra recap OC,” as other Bravo stars are able to speak about their shows on their respective podcasts. The former RHOBH star explained that “Two Ts In A Pod” is the “only Housewives podcast that is aligned with Bravo.” The All In founder also noted she was able to attend the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, to interview several Bravo stars for the podcast.

“We were the only ones at BravoCon. We were able to put out so much incredible content that you guys were listening to so if we need to abide by some rules — we know that we are great together but we can also crush it alone with other guests coming in so why don’t we just play by the rules,” said the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Judge then shared one of her RHOC co-stars was unhappy with “Two Ts In A Pod” being present at BravoCon.

“I do know one of my cast members did complain about our podcast from BravoCon. And I’m just going to leave it at that. Jealousy is ugly,” stated the 55-year-old.

Arroyave chimed in that she “had a feeling that was going to happen.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge did not specify which of her castmates had an issue with her podcast at BravoCon. The mother of four, however, did share some information about her RHOC season 17 co-stars. For instance, she hinted she was not close to her castmate, Heather Dubrow by revealing that she no longer follows the “Seven Year Stitch” host on Instagram.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her RHOC Co-Stars in October 2022

In an October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, recorded at BravoCon, Arroyave and Judge interviewed RHOC stars, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Emily Simpson. While recording the podcast episode, Kirschenheiter shared she empathized with Dubrow as she had difficulty filming the upcoming seventeenth season.

“I think actually it’s been hard for Heather this year because I feel like she’s been trying to kind of find her place, figure it out and I feel like it’s been a little tough,” said the mother of three.

Judge then shared her thoughts about Kirschenheiter’s comment regarding Dubrow.

“I mean I can’t give it away but sometimes people need to take accountability for their actions and their words and not blame other people,” said the Vena CBD founder.

Heather Dubrow Addressed Tamra Judge’s BravoCon Comment

During the 2022 BravoCon, Judge shared she believed her presence in season 17 “saved” RHOC. While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Dubrow, who returned to RHOC for season 16, addressed her castmate’s comment.

“Well gosh, I mean the truth, this is an ensemble show and the whole is greater than its sum of its parts. And the way that the show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said Dubrow.

