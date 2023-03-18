Tamra Judge Reveals What She ‘Shouldn’t Have Done’ on RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge began starring on the Bravo franchise during its third season, which premiered in 2007. The reality television personality exited the series after season 14 but has returned for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season. While recording the March 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra shared if she regretted any of her actions during her tenure on RHOC.

Arroyave shared a fan question, which read, “If you both could go back and change one thing, an argument, something you said or didn’t say on any season that you were on, what would it be?” Tamra responded that it may have not been in her best interest to film a scene in the bathtub with her now-husband, Eddie Judge, in season 6, episode 3. She also referenced that she threw wine at her former castmate, Jeana Keough, during the show’s sixth season.

“I don’t know, maybe the bathtub scene, shouldn’t have done that, maybe shouldn’t have thrown wine in someone’s face,” said Tamra.

She went on to say that “there’s a lot of things [she] shouldn’t have done” while filming the Bravo series. The RHOC star jokingly suggested that she did not regret her behavior because “those are all iconic moments.”

Tamra Judge Revealed That Production Requested Another Bathtub Scene for Season 17

In a November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Tamra shared that production encouraged her to film another scene while in a bathtub with her husband during the production of season 17. She explained that Eddie was not interested in reenacting the infamous season 6 moment.

“I will be honest with you, I’ll be honest with you, they asked us to do a bathtub scene this year. And Eddie said ‘no way,’” stated the Bravo star.

However, when a fan shared he wanted another bathroom scene involving Tamra and her husband during a panel at the 2022 BravoCon, she responded, “It’s happening.” The 55-year-old also shared that Eddie is “very involved” in season 17.

Tamra Judge Shared Information About Returning to RHOC

While speaking at the BravoCon panel in October 2022, Tamra shared her thoughts about coming back to RHOC following a two-year absence. She revealed she was surprised that her castmates were kind to her upon her return.

“It was kind of like they were afraid of me when I came back,” quipped the Vena CBD co-owner.

She then shared she was happy to rejoin the RHOC cast because she “really missed the crew.”

“The crew and everyone that I worked with for so many years and just go back into my normal routine of filming and press and all the things I did for so many years that it was just pulled out from under my f***** feet. And it was just fun to just come back,” stated Tamra.

Tamra also shared some information about her behavior in season 17 during a December 2022 interview with Extra. She let fans know that she “definitely stirred up a lot of s***” and “had a lot of built up anger” when interacting with her co-stars.