RHOC Star Talks Season 17: ‘I Might Have Thrown Something’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge returned to the Bravo series for season 17 after a two-year absence. The reality television personality teased information about the upcoming season during a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Judge hinted she had heated interactions with her co-stars.

“I might have thrown something,” said the Vena CBD founder.

When Arroyave shared she disapproved of the behavior, Judge added she “might have slammed stuff down multiple times” while filming RHOC season 17.

“I’m very expressive, I can’t help it,” stated the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Shared She Had ‘Alcohol Driven Conversations’ During RHOC Season 17

In a different November 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge shared she was intoxicated during the production of RHOC season 17. She explained that she usually does not drink when RHOC is not in production.

“There’s definitely things — alcohol driven conversations that happened that, you know me, I get explosive and I look back and I’m like oh god, that is not my best look. But that’s me and I give you my all and I don’t hold back on anything,” stated the mother of four.

She referenced that Arroyave plans on sharing her opinion about the upcoming RHOC season with a guest host on their podcast. The 55-year-old assured the former RHOBH star that she will understand if she has a negative reaction to her season 17 behavior.

“Judge me, I don’t care. What is a friend for if you can’t say ‘you know what Tamra you’re acting like an a*****,'” said the RHOC star.

Emily Simpson Shared Her Thoughts About Tamra Judge’s Return

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, RHOC stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter shared their thoughts about Judge returning to the series. Kirschenheiter asserted she “was like excited she was coming back.”

“I actually think it was like there was a need there for someone like a Tamra so like I’m happy to have her back,” said the New York native.

Simpson revealed she “went through a whole phase of emotions” about Judge’s return.

“At first, I was like oh it’s probably just a rumor and then it was like shock and then I was like are you f***** kidding me? And I was like you know what? That makes sense. I think it’s good,” said the lawyer.

She went on to say that her husband, Shane Simpson, helped her feel more comfortable about Judge rejoining the RHOC cast.

“Actually Shane was my voice of reason. He was like ‘no Emily,’ he was like ‘this is a good thing, this is what the show needs. You know, you’re different. She’s different.’ And it’s true,” said the reality television personality.

Simpson also shared she believed season 17 is “really strong” as the cast has a good dynamic.

“I think it has everything that you should have in a Housewives franchise and I just think it’s a solid cast. So I think everyone is going to be super happy when it comes out,” stated the 46-year-old.

