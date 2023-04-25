Tamra Judge Dishes on Shannon Beador’s Reunion With John Janssen

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared details about her castmate Shannon Beador’s reunion with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, who she began dating in 2019. According to People magazine, the couple called it quits in November 2022. While speaking to the publication in January 2023, Beador revealed she did not expect the split and asserted that she has “never loved anyone more in [her] life.” On April 22, 2023, Beador uploaded an Instagram photo that showed her posing with Janssen, Tamra, and her husband, Eddie Judge. In the caption, Beador clarified she and her ex-boyfriend have not rekindled their romance.

While recording the April 24 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra explained that she had gotten dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant TAO with Beador after filming an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.” The Vena CBD co-owner shared that Beador was going to bring an unnamed individual who she was dating until “they had broken up” following a vacation in Mexico. Tamra clarified that the relationship “was kind of fairly new so it wasn’t like a boyfriend-girlfriend situation.”

“We were all going to ‘Family Feud’ and we had dinner reservations that we thought he was going to go to and Shannon said ‘would you guys mind if I bring John because I don’t want to come alone,’” recalled Tamra. “And I’m like ‘wait, what, huh?’ And I’m like ‘are you back together?’ And she said ‘no we’re not back together.’ And I was like ‘I don’t care I don’t have a problem with John.’ Eddie actually really likes John, so she invited him and she shocked the s*** out of everybody.”

When Arroyave inquired if Janssen and Beador were “touchy-feely” at the dinner, Tamra replied, “maybe.” The RHOC star then shared she called her castmate to get more information about the situation. She revealed that Beador denied she was going “to get back together” with Janssen.

“They are still friends,” said Tamra

Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Spoke About John Janssen in an Instagram Live Video

Tamra and Beador appeared together in an April 25 Instagram Live video to discuss the trailer for the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC. During the Instagram Live, Beador mentioned her dinner with Janssen. She asserted that they are not romantically involved but “are in a friendly spot,” which she hopes “will last.”

“We were a little past the six month mark right now and I don’t have a place for bitterness I just prefer not to have that right now, so we kind of came to this place of friendship and I needed a date [at TAO]. And so he came,” said Beador.

Tamra chimed in that she does not “care if they get back together.”

“I just want her happy,” said the 55-year-old.

Tamra Judge Shared She Was Supportive of Shannon Beador Following Her Breakup

Tamra revealed she was a source of support for Beador following her split from Janssen in a January 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” The reality television star shared that she “feel[s] really bad for her.”

“I’ve been on the phone with her constantly, I was texting her this morning, more had just come out and she’s just heartbroken, she’s crying, all the time,” said the mother of four.

Tamra also clarified that she does not believe Janssen cheated on Beador during their relationship.

“He wasn’t cheating that I know of, she’s never known him to cheat, she would tell me, trust me,” said Tamra.

Shannon Beador Shared Information About Her Breakup in January 2023

In a January 2023 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Beador shared that Janssen seemed to have wanted to remain in their relationship before breaking up with her. Lewis, who is close friends with Beador, chimed in that Janssen had informed her “that he want[ed] to take the relationship to the next level.” Beador confirmed that her ex-boyfriend had made the comment.

“I just thought whatever the next step is, we’re going to take it,” said the 59-year-old.

RHOC season 17 premieres June 7, 2023, on Bravo.