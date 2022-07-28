Tamra Judge Responds to RHOC Alum’s Comments: ‘Back Off B****’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge will return to the show for its upcoming seventeenth season. “RHOC” season 16 star Dr. Jen Armstrong shared her thoughts about Judge’s return while recording a July 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast.

“That’s good for Tamra. I don’t know if she has anything else going on but she really, really wanted to come back so good for her. You know, so that’s fine,” said Armstrong.

The CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, who was let go from “RHOC” following season 16, shared that she did not have a personal relationship with Judge. She also noted that she did not enjoy watching the mother of four when she was on “RHOC.”

“It was hard to watch Tamra she was little like — I like to watch people who can articulate, who I can talk to. The whole like ‘ahh’ isn’t really my thing… I don’t like that behavior, not so much of that behavior, no. I don’t even know what I would do if I was casted with her. Could you imagine? Like what if she was like ahhh. Like do you need a sedative? Can I help you, do you need to be medicated?” said the mother of three with a laugh.

Judge addressed Armstrong’s comments while recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Opinion on Dr. Jen Armstrong

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she was unhappy with Armstrong’s remarks.

“I don’t know her so how does she know what I have going on in my life? And by the way sweetie, I would love to compare tax returns with you because I have a lot going on in my life. I have a huge company so, back off b****,” said the Vena CBD co-founder. “And just like her saying oh she wants it so bad. How would you know I wanted it so bad when I was asked to come last season and I turned it down? So what makes her believe that I want it so bad?”

She then shared that she believed Armstrong was upset about not returning for season 17.

“I think it’s just another case of a fired one hit wonder, fired and now she’s going to speak out. I would have to say that whole conversation she had on that podcast was way more interesting than her entire season on ‘OC,’” stated Judge.

The “RHOC” star also asserted that Armstrong’s presence on “RHOC” was a “huge flop.”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Shannon Beador on ‘WWHL’

During a July 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Judge shared that she has been in contact with her “RHOC” co-star Shannon Beador. As fans are aware, the castmates had a falling out after Judge exited “RHOC” following season 14.

“I haven’t seen Shannon in a couple years but we’ve had a few text exchanges. Yesterday, being the most recent,” shared the mother of four.

