Tamra Judge Explains Issues With Teresa Giudice: ‘You’re Crossing the Line Now’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge opened up about her issues with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice. While recording the June 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge acknowledged that she labeled Giudice as “the most overrated Housewife” on the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She clarified that she has “always liked Teresa.” She stated, however, she was unhappy that Giudice “was going after [her]” because she shared her opinion about her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on “Two Ts In A Pod.” Judge also said she was unhappy that Giudice made negative comments about her to her friend, former RHOBH star, Brandi Glanville, on the April 19 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” During Giudice’s podcast, the RHONJ star sarcastically said Judge was a “nice f***** friend” to Glanville after she interviewed Caroline Manzo on “Two Ts In A Pod.” Page Six reported that Glanville has been accused of “touch[ing] Manzo’s chest and genital area” during the production of an episode of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4.

“The thing that really pissed me off is she’s talking to one of my friends, Brandi, Brandi Glanville saying that I’m not loyal and that I’m a bad friend and all this stuff,” said Judge during the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. “I was like ‘what?’ No, you are crossing the line now, if she was talking about – if she went on the show and said ‘Tamra’s an a*****, [her husband] Eddie is stupid, or Eddie talked about sex too much,’ I would be like ‘she’s right, she’s right,’ but see, I have thick skin.”

Tamra Judge Revealed Why She Believes Teresa Giudice Is ‘Overrated’

While recording the June 20 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge stated that she still believes Giudice is “overrated.”

“Do I think she’s the most overrated Housewife? Yeah, I think we’re all Housewives, we’re all good, some better than others,” said Judge.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host and suggested that she believed Giudice’s relationship with her husband has worsened her presence on RHONJ.

“I think at one point she was an incredible Housewife, and just think that this turn of events has really made it hard to watch. It’s made it toxic, it’s made it very sad,” said the former RHOBH star.

Judge also mentioned her “Watch What Happens Live” comment about Giudice during the June 12 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She explained that she believes the RHONJ star has been idealized “for so long.”

“I feel like there’s not really much movement on that show. It’s not like she’s out there doing amazing things in the world,” said Judge.

Teresa Giudice Addressed Rumors She Was Leaving ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Giudice addressed rumors that she would not be returning to RHONJ for its fourteenth season during a May 2023 interview with E! News, alongside Ruelas. She referenced that she began starring in the Bravo franchise during its first season, which premiered in 2009.

“Honey, I started this show. I’m not going anywhere,” said the RHONJ personality.

The mother of four also mentioned her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. She stated that she was not interested in mending her relationship with the couple.

“I wish them well and you know, I just got to focus on what’s right for our family, what’s right for me, it’s very stressful,” said Giudice.