‘Real Housewife’ Clarifies She Doesn’t Hate Teresa Giudice Despite Feud

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice during the July 10 episode of “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes. During the interview, Sykes had Judge describe several Bravo personalities with one word. When he got to Giudice, he sarcastically referenced the RHONJ star as Judge’s “best friend,” seemingly referencing their ongoing issues. As fans are aware, Judge called Giudice “the most overrated Housewife of all time” on a June 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Before describing Giudice, Judge clarified that she does not “hate Teresa.” She stated, however, that she does not “like what she did to [her].” The RHOC star then complimented Giudice’s parenting skills.

“I’m going to say she is – I don’t know. She’s a great mom,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Issues With Teresa Giudice in June 2023

Judge did not specify what Giudice “did to [her]” during her interview with Sykes. However, during the June 20 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared some insight into as to why she has taken issue with Giudice. The RHOC star referenced that the “Skinny Italian” author interviewed her friend and RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville on her podcast, “Namaste B&tches” in April 2023.

While recording the “Namaste B$tches” episode, Giudice mentioned her former co-star, Caroline Manzo, appeared on an April 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” The RHONJ star asked Glanville “if Tamra is one of your good friends, why did she have someone who is hurting you on her podcast,” referencing that Glanville and Manzo exited the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4 before the show wrapped filming in January 2023. According to Page Six, a source told the publication that Glanville “put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area” while she was clothed during the production of an RHUGT season 4 episode.

Judge that she stated “always liked” Giudice, but was upset when she told Glanville she was “not loyal and “a bad friend” on the “Namaste B$tches” episode.

“I’m like ‘What?’ Like no, you are crossing the line now,” stated the RHOC star.

She also said she genuinely believes Giudice is the “most overrated Housewife.”

Milania Giudice Spoke About Misconceptions About Her Mother

While recording the July 5 episode of “Namaste B$tches,” one of Teresa Giudice’s daughters, Milania Giudice, 17, shared her appreciation for her mother. She stated that some Bravo fans have misconceptions about the 51-year-old because she “can say stupid things sometimes” on the Bravo series, which premiered in 2009. She asserted, however, that “nobody’s perfect.”

“If you were to see like an hour conversation with my mom, you would see how genuine and sweet and funny, like my mom is the cutest little bean ever. Like she’s so cute,” said the 17-year-old.

Teresa Giudice shared similar comments during a February 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She stated that she is surprised when fans do not think she is nice based on what they have seen on RHONJ.

“I get from fans that they think I’m mean, and I’m like, mean? No, you’ve got it all wrong, like, I’m so not mean. I’m like the opposite of mean, I’m like very easy going, if you really got to know me, you’d see I like to have fun and laugh,” said the RHONJ star.

She asserted, however, that over “the last 10 years, [she has] been triggered.” The reality television personality seemed to be referencing her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who joined the RHONJ cast during season 3, which premiered in 2011.