Fans Don’t Recognize Tamra Judge in new Photo

Tamra Judge has officially joined the unofficial Housewives-who-post-unrecognizable- photos club. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star wowed her Instagram followers with a new photo that she shared on March 4, 2022.

Judge took to Instagram to post a selfie, and several social media users claimed that they didn’t even recognize her. The podcast host wore a brown, corset-type top and had her hair in a half-up, half-down high pony tail. She also had a full face of makeup, including smokey eyes, and a nude lip.

“So sick!!!” former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin wrote, adding three fire emoji, implying that Judge looks hot.

“You look unbelievable,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent added.

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow posted a string of red heart emoji with no words, and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville added several fire emoji.

Overall, Judge received positive feedback for her look, though many social media users admitted that they had to do a double take. She got plenty of attention from Bravolebrities, too, many of whom commented that she looked amazing. At least one person even compared Judge to Pamela Anderson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Admitted They Didn’t Recognize Judge at First Glance

Judge, who is set to appear on season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” may have snapped the selfie while on set, based on her hashtag “#rhugt2.” It’s possible that the look was for confessionals, which all of the Housewives participate in. Almost every Housewives star is dressed to the nines in full makeup and hair for these confessional interviews, which air during the respective shows.

“Happy Friday,” Judge captioned the photo, adding a brown heart emoji, which was a nod to her brownish-hued outfit. The post received more than 32,000 likes and the comments came pouring in.

“Almost [didn’t] recognize who you were,” one comment read.

“I didn’t recognize you at all what’s different filter or did you have work done?” someone else asked.

“Awesome make-up, I did a double take, didn’t realize that was you,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Did you get another facelift? Looking different,” a fourth comment read.

“Who is this?” a fifth person asked.

“I thought this was someone else,” echoed another social media user.

This Isn’t the First Time Judge Has Posted a Photo That Received This Kind of Feedback

In January 2022, Judge caused a stir amongst social media users when she shared a photo of herself standing on a staircase, wearing a pair of ripped jeans and a red corset top. The comments on the post were very similar to recent comments that Judge received, with many fans claiming that the former reality star was unrecognizable.

“[Whose] face is that?” one person asked.

“Seriously, take it easy on the Facetune,” another Twitter user added.

“That’s not real is it? The eyes don’t look right,” a third comment read.

Generally speaking, Judge pays no mind to the comments on her looks. While she isn’t afraid to clap back at people when she finds it necessary, most of the comments about her looks go without a response from her.

