Tamra Judge’s Live Show Nearly Interrupted by Bombshell Revelation

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge held the first-ever live show for her podcast “Two Ts in a Pod” with co-host Teddi Mellencamp on January 25 in San Francisco. While Judge was excited about the live show, which featured multiple special guests, she opened up about learning one shocking piece of information right before taking the stage that threatened to throw her off for the show.

Judge opened up about her revelation in the “Talking Traitors” spinoff of her podcast, in which she was joined by her “The Traitors” castmate Janelle Pierzina as co-host.

SPOILER WARNING: The following contains spoilers for “The Traitors” season 2 episode 5, “A Killer Move” (January 25, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the eliminated players spoiled.

A Fellow ‘Real Housewife’ Was Behind Tamra Judge’s ‘Traitors’ Elimination

“I found out who actually was behind murdering me [in the game] as I was about to walk onstage in front of 500 people in San Francisco,” Judge shared on her podcast. “So all this time I thought it was Dan [Gheesling, Pierzina’s former ‘Big Brother’ co-star]. I thought Dan was behind it.”

Judge’s elimination from “The Traitors” came at the beginning of the January 25 episode of the series, when it was revealed that the three contestants who were secretly playing as Traitors — Gheesling, “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow, and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks — decided to “murder” her in the middle of the night.

While Judge didn’t learn who the Traitors were upon her death in the game, she broke down into tears at her elimination and said, “That’s okay. I had the experience, I got to be in this amazing castle, I got to see a little bit of Scotland, and it’s time to go home and be with my kids and my husband. This is way worse than Housewives. I didn’t know it was so cutthroat. I just hope it’s not a Housewife in there that murdered me.”

Unfortunately for Judge, it was a Housewife behind her murder, as Parks led the charge to eliminate her, thinking it would draw suspicion off of Parks herself, as nobody left in the game would think she would want to eliminate a fellow Housewife.

“I definitely love my ‘Housewives’ sisters,” Parks said when making her decision, “but I think this will bring confusion and everybody knows I’m loyal to the Housewives.”

Judge reacted more to her murder on the podcast, saying, “When I found out last night that it was her I sent her a little devil emoji and she sent me back praying hands.”

Monica Garcia Made a Special Appearance at the ‘Two Ts’ Live Show

Despite learning the truth about her “Traitors” elimination moments before taking the stage, Judge was able to proceed with her live show as planned and celebrated the finished show in a January 28 Instagram post.

“You better believe we’re gonna “TWOT” about it! The first @two.ts.inapod LIVE show was beyond our expectations. From the surprise call-in with @monicanikigarcia, to our amazing guests @tedwinator, @eddiejudge, @rhoc_emilysimpson, @cynthiabailey, & @angiekatsanevas who brought all the energy possible, to our incredible, loyal, and very outspoken fans who we would not even have this opportunity without— we cannot wait to do it again!” Mellencamp captioned the post.

