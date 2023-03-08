Fans Can’t Believe What Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Looks Like in New Birthday Pics

Taylor Armstrong’s daughter Kennedy Armstrong celebrated her 17th birthday in February 2023, and her mom shared some photos of her on Instagram.

Taylor Armstrong is back in the “Real Housewives” world, becoming the first in the group to switch franchises — she was previously on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but is currently a part of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” When Taylor Armstrong was first on the show, her only daughter was just 4-years-old. Taylor Armstrong left the series in 2013 after her ex-husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide.

Taylor Armstrong spent the next several years giving her daughter the space to heal — privately — and rarely shares photos of her child on social media, with the exceptions of special occasions — such as her birthday.

“My baby is turning 17 today… I can’t believe how amazingly strong and beautiful she is. She is my arrow and I am her bow,” Taylor Armstrong captioned an Instagram post on February 25, 2023.

Taylor Armstrong ‘Can’t Believe How Fast Time Flies’

Kennedy Armstrong is a high school student and also participates in cheerleading. According to her private Instagram account, she is a student at San Juan Hills High School.

On February 25, 2023, Taylor Armstrong shared another photo on Instagram, this time creating a side-by-side of Kennedy Armstrong, showing her when she was much younger and then in a more recent pic. “I’m so proud to be your Momma,” she captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the snap in the comments section, many unable to believe just how grown up Kennedy Armstrong is.

“OMG she is so big now!!! Looks like you so much,” one person wrote.

“I can’t believe how big she is and I’m just a fan of the show. lol,” someone else added.

“Taylor, you are an Amazing Mother…I remember watching all those years ago & thinking how you did all you could, to make Kennedy, Happy & Safe….And here she is, Utterly Beautiful & Celebrating her 17th Birthday….You are Brave, You are Special & You did so Well,” a third Instagram user said.

“Omg!!! Amazing to see her growing up,” a fourth comment read.

Taylor Armstrong Has Opened Up About the Healing Process That She & Her Daughter Went Through After Russell Armstrong’s Death

Taylor Armstrong has spoken candidly about her decision to leave reality television to offer herself and her daughter a safe space to heal in the wake of tragedy.

“After Season 3 and all that I was going through in my life, I decided I needed to take some time away from L.A. and all of the paparazzi. It was a little bit frightening for a while ‘cause I couldn’t go anywhere and I had my little girl and I wanted to take her away for a while and not have her exposed to people constantly yelling and asking me questions about what had happened,” Taylor Armstrong previously told Bravo.

However, Taylor Armstrong has now made the decision to put her life back in the spotlight.

“I returned to HW’s because I wanted the viewers to see that there is life after tragedy,” Taylor Armstrong wrote on her Instagram Stories in December 2022. “When I left #RHOBH, my life was in such a horrible place and I want others who are going through difficult times to know they have strength not only to make it through adversity but to use their strength to support others. My story felt unfinished,” she added.

Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere in the spring of 2023, according to Hollywood Life. Taylor Armstrong’s daughter will be on the show, though not very frequently. “You will see Kennedy this season on RHOC,” she recently said on her Instagram Stories during a Q&A with fans (via Showbiz Cheatsheet).

