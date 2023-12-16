Popular RHOC Star Wasn’t Asked to Return for Season 18

After one season as a “friend of” on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Taylor Armstrong said that she won’t be back for another season.

On an episode of Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show in December 2023, Armstrong revealed that it wasn’t her decision to part ways with the franchise.

“What the hell is going on? You were on season 17 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ and I thought you were an incredible contribution. I thought that I know what they paid you, so I thought they got a pretty good deal. They got a lot for their money and I’m just curious like what happened? Why were you not asked back?” Lewis asked Armstrong.

“I have no idea. I was actually pretty surprised, and it was a great year and got to know the girls and we’re gonna maintain our friendships, but I was quite surprised,” Armstrong responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong Announced Her Departure on Instagram

Many fans were surprised to hear Armstrong’s announcement that she wouldn’t be back for another season of RHOC in any capacity.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18,” Armstrong captioned an Instagram post on November 29, 2023. “P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb,” she added.

Fans were quick to respond to the post, many expressing disappointment.

“Wait, you’re not coming back?! That’s insanity,” one person wrote.

“What?! This is ridiculous if this wasn’t your decision. You were great. I was hoping this was a tease for a following season as full-time,” read another comment.

Taylor Armstrong May Not Be the Only RHOC Star Not Returning for Season 18

Lewis also heard that Vicki Gunvalson also won’t be returning for season 18.

“Well, and then I was also surprised to hear that Vicki was not coming back,” Lewis said to Armstrong. “As far as I know, it’s just everybody’s coming back but you and Vicki, so it’s gonna be the same storylines,” he added.

Moreover, Lewis said that there’s a rumor that Alexis Bellino will be back on the show. Bellino joined the cast as a full-time “Housewife” on season 5 and stayed on through season 8. She returned as a guest on season 14, but hasn’t been back since.

“I also hear that with Alexis Bellino, I don’t know if that’s solidified, I don’t know if that’s actually 100% guaranteed,” Lewis continued.

“I know people have been talking about the fact that she might be coming back. Here’s what I’ve witnessed with Bravo though and specifically with ‘Real Housewives of Orange County.’ They get started. It’s now episode three or four. They got nothing going on and then they realize, ‘Oh s***, we need Vicki back. Let’s bring Taylor back,’ so you never know. You never know. Just because you’re not in this first round draft pick doesn’t mean you won’t be in the second round. You know what I’m saying?” he added.

Armstrong seemed to be open to the idea if she gets a call from Bravo down the road.

