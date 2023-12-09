Kathy Hilton Stands Up for Sister Kim Richards After New Holiday Photo Emerges

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton is defending her sister, Kim Richards, after a fan made a negative comment about her looks.

The comment came on a photo shared by BravoBreakingNews on Instagram. The snap was taken at Hilton’s Annual Holiday Pajama Party.

“Lord. Kim looks…yikes,” someone wrote. Hilton was quick to jump in and call the Instagram user out.

“Very mean,” Hilton responded, adding, “praying for you.”

Richards starred on RHOBH in a full-time role for the first five seasons. She’s returned to the show in a guest role in several seasons since, including the current season (13).

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Defended Kim Richards in the Comments

It’s no secret that Richards has had a tough time in life, especially when it comes to her sobriety. Many fans really like Richards and have a soft spot for her, which is why some took to the comments section of the aforementioned post to defend her.

“Leave Kim alone she has gone through lots in her life,” someone said.

“Kim is beautiful and has such great energy. Some people can’t help but try to tear people down,” another comment read.

“I hate these animals on here hating on Kim. I find Kim to be so lovable. I adore her. People suck,” a third Instagram user wrote.

Richards’ looks have often been analyzed by fans, especially since she exited the Bravo franchise. Since Richards isn’t super active on social media, photos of her tend to go viral — whether fans think she looks good or not.

For example, a picture snapped at her niece’s Bat Mitzvah in October 2021 wound up on X (formerly known as Twitter), and fans went wild; many thought that Richards looked unrecognizable.

Kim Richards Doesn’t Have Plans to Return to RHOBH in a Full-Time Role

Although fans were excited to see Richards back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a guest role on season 13, she admits that she has no plans to come back full-time.

“For me, I will never say never but most likely not. I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity,” Richards told E! News, referring to her two sisters, Hilton and Kyle Richards.

“It’s awful. Where do you find people that go to a party and throw a drink at your face? Or they try to choke you?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Hilton has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a friend-of role for a few seasons, but decided to sit out season 13. She isn’t closing the door on the opportunity, however.

“I’ve just finished Season 2 [of Paris in Love], and I think that’s up to Kyle. And if it’s organic and it works out. I never say no. Never say never,” Hilton told The Messenger in December 2023. As time goes on, it seems to be getting less and less likely that all three sisters will appear on the show at the same time.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest Breaks Down in Tears During Television Interview