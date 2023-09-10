Taylor Armstrong Claims Former Real Housewives Star Crashed Her Hotel Room at BravoCon

Taylor Armstrong says a former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star crashed her room at BravoCon last fall.

On the September 5, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star claimed that fallen RHOSLC alum Jen Shah showed up in her hotel room at the Bravo fanfest in October 2022 and asked if she could sleep there.

The reported hotel crash came three months after Shah pled guilty to charges of wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme. She is currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Bryan Federal Prison Camp, per NBC News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong Claimed Jen Shah Surprised Her in Her Glam Room

Armstrong and RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow were both guests on WWHL on September 5. At one point, Barlow was asked if anyone on the cast had been in touch with Shah since she went to prison, and Barlow noted that as far as she knew, no one was talking to their ex co-star.

That’s when Armstrong revealed her past interaction with Shah.

“You know she tried to sleep in my room at BravoCon last year?” Armstrong told host Andy Cohen. “She was in my room, I never met her in my life. I’m like ‘who are you?’”

“She came in our glam room and she jumped in my glam chair and she was trying to get her hair and makeup done,” Armstrong alleged of Shah. “I was like ‘who are you?’ and then she’s like ‘I don’t have a place to sleep tonight.’ And I’m like ‘I don’t know you,’ and she’s in my room. It was very weird.”

Shah was reportedly originally invited to BravoCon 2022, but after issuing her guilty plea, her invite was taken back, per a tweet by podcast host Zak Peter.

Cohen addressed Shah’s absence during a BravoCon panel. “I think that once we wrapped the season, she pled guilty, I think that was kind of unfortunately the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said in October 2022, per Vulture.

But a source told People that Shah still traveled to New York City the same weekend that BravoCon took place last October.

“Jen was wearing black sunglasses and dancing salsa to Gloria Estefan on the rooftop of the Gansevoort Hotel on Friday night,” an insider told the outlet. “There were a lot of Bravo stars and she ran up to Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge and other Housewives who were there, trying to talk to everybody and say hello. She was taking photos and seemed to be in a great mood. She had her own security with her. Everyone seemed shocked to see her.”

Tamra Judge Aso Detailed an Interaction With Jen Shah at BravoCon

Armstrong is not the only RHOC star who claimed to have a run-in with Shah at BravoCon. While speaking with Access Hollywood, her co-star Tamra Judge detailed a similar incident with the convicted felon.

“I did have a special guest show up to my hotel room last night,” Judge said in October 2022. “Jen Shah.”

“She showed up to my room and it was a bit crazy, said she’s not going to jail and it’s all good,” Judge said.

After the “Access Live” reporter noted that Shah wasn’t even part of BravoCon, Judge explained, “She wanted to crash ‘Watch What Happens Live’ last night but she didn’t, it was too much security.”

As for why Shah chose to crash Judge’s room, the “Two Ts in a Pod” host speculated, “I guess you always go to the one with the biggest mouth or the best podcast.”

“She did get to the Gansevoort rooftop party, the after party and I think she left quickly,” Judge added of Shah. “She just wants everyone to know that she’s not going to jail, she ain’t going nowhere,”

Judge also said the former RHOSLC star asked if she had “glam” for her. “I’m like, ‘well not really, it’s not for you but go ahead sit down,’” Judge claimed.

But Shah quickly shut down Judge’s claim about their interaction.

“Anyone believing I crashed anyone’s party needs a reality check,” she tweeted on October 15, 2023. “I am the party, Also I’m getting paid for BravoCon, stop worrying about where I’m at. If I wasn’t at your event, party or panel then it wasn’t worth my time. Thank you for keeping my name in your mouth and trending.”

