Taylor Armstrong Shows Off Dramatic New Reunion Look: PHOTO

Taylor Armstrong showed off her “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 reunion look on Instagram on September 25, 2023.

“This reunion’s gonna be the dirtiest reunion you’ve ever seen,” Armstrong said a video that was shared on her Instagram feed as well as by the official Bravo TV page.

Although Armstrong is only in a “friend of” role for the most recent season of the franchise, she will be taking part in the reunion alongside her co-stars.

Armstrong became the first “Housewives” star to make a move between two franchises; she was an OG cast member in a full-time role on the Beverly Hills franchise for three seasons. Years after moving to the OC, she made Bravo history.

Armstrong lives in Orange County with her husband, John Bluher, and her daughter, Kennedy, from her previous marriage to Russell Armstrong (the two divorced in 2011).

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Armstrong Wore a Sleeveless Rainbow Dress to the Reunion

Armstrong wore a sleeveless dress that was baby blue on top and featured a rainbow ombre, with lime green, yellow, orange, and red appearing in a pattern.

The reality star styled her new, short hair in tousled beach waves, really giving off that OC vibe. Additionally, Armstrong has been sporting some dramatic bangs, which she kept for the reunion.

The mom of one wore dramatic eye makeup that complimented her dress and a pair of strappy heels with an orange and yellow effect that looked perfect with her dress. She accessorized with one, thick, gold cuff on one of her wrists and some gold earrings.

“Let’s get DIRTY!!!” Armstrong wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post, which was set to Christina Aguilera’s hit single, “Dirrty.”

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Taylor Armstrong’s Reunion Look

“Real Housewives” fans had very mixed reactions to Armstrong’s reunion look. While many loved her dress and her hair, dozens felt that she was wearing too much makeup and said that they felt it aged her.

“No, all that makeup makes her look older. She looks better with a more natural look,” one person wrote.

“Her makeup artist did her dirty. Aged her ten years,” someone else said.

“Love the dress and the shoes. Make up ages her immensely. That make up artist should be fired,” a third Instagram user added.

“This is the most frightening thing I have seen today,” a fourth comment read.

On Labor Day, Armstrong debuted a new look after taking out her hair extensions and chopping her hair into a lob.

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… why? Oh… cause she [cut hair emoji],” Armstrong captioned an Instagram video of her hair transformation. The majority of fans really liked Armstrong’s new look and thought that the fresh haircut made her look “younger.”

Armstrong’s RHOC co-star Judge was even a fan. “I’m obsessed,” she wrote in the comments section of the video. Armstrong’s pal Shannon Beador also loved the look.

“Looking HOT my hot mess sister,” she commented.

READ NEXT: Shannon Beador Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom,’ Says RHOC Costar