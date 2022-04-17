Taylor Armstrong Looks Unrecognizable in Pic on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Set

Taylor Armstrong has filmed the new season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” which is set to air sometime in the summer of 2022. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is making her Housewives return on the spinoff show for the first time since 2016.

Over the years, Armstrong has been focused on other things in life, including raising her daughter, Kennedy. Armstrong was excited for the opportunity to join some other Housewives for a new show that allowed her to dip her toe back in the water without becoming a full-time Housewife again. Additionally, Armstrong is excited for fans to see her now.

“My life has changed so much that it’s almost like a completely different life now, which I think is gonna be really fun for the new ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ because people are gonna see me in such a different light,” she told Zack Peter on the March 2, 2022, episode of the “#NoFilter” podcast.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Armstrong has been sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from the show. On April 12, 2022, she shared a photo of herself filming a confessional — and fans took to Reddit to react.

Some People Didn’t Recognize Armstrong in Her Confessional Snap

“Filming day!” Armstrong captioned a photo of her sitting in a chair in front of a green screen. It didn’t take long for “Real Housewives” fans to head over to Reddit to react to the photo, many thinking that Armstrong looks completely different.

“This looks like a computer generated image of what AI think a housewife would look like,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Armstrong.

“Idk if I would’ve recognized her without the name in the title,” another comment read.

“Oh geeze, I thought this was Kim Z at first,” a third Reddit user wrote, comparing Armstrong to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kim Zolciak. Apparently this wasn’t the only person who thought that Armstrong looked like Zolciak, either.

“I can’t stop looking. I just want to know what she would look like without ‘enhancements,'” a fourth commenter added.

“Ok but who the duck is that?” a fifth person asked.

Several People Defended Armstrong & Feel That She Looks ‘Healthy’

It’s no secret that Armstrong looks different than she did on RHOBH a decade ago. And while some people feel that she’s really overdone it when it comes to changing her look, others are proud of her and think that she looks really healthy.

Armstrong has many fans, and a lot of people really loved seeing her on the Beverly Hills franchise. These people have seen a positive change and Armstrong, and they took to the Reddit thread to defend the reality star.

“She’s been through a lot. I’m happy to see her healthy, and at what appears to be a healthy weight,” one comment read.

“I think she looks good, healthy, strong,” another person added.

“She’s finally in a healthy relationship and everyone here complains that she looks different. Not stressing about getting the shit beat out of you and natural aging tend to have impacts on people. I think she looks great 9 years later. Sheesh,” a third Redditor wrote.

