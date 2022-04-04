Taylor Armstrong Is Unrecognizable in New Photo

Taylor Armstrongleft her role as a full-time star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in season 3, but made appearances on the show through its sixth season before calling it quits altogether.

The mom-of-one, whose first husband, Russell Armstrong died by suicide in 2011, according to Bravo, married attorney John Bluher in 2014, according to People magazine, and has been staying out of the spotlight for the most part — until recently.

Although Armstrong hasn’t been on reality television in a while, she inked a deal with Bravo to appear on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” putting her back on the map in many ways. Fans have been following Armstrong on Instagram, and many can’t wait to see her back on television.

According to co-star Tamra Judge, the season may air as early as May or June 2022. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” revealed such during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in February 2022, Screenrant previously reported.

In March 2022, Armstrong shared a few pics with her new Housewives friends on social media, and some fans couldn’t get over how different she looks now versus how she looked when she was on RHOBH.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Couldn’t Believe How Different Armstrong Looks in a New Instagram Photo

On March 18, 2022, Armstrong took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken while at dinner with two of her RHUGT co-stars. Armstrong was sandwiched between Vicki Gunvalson and Phaedra Parks, who she called her “fav girls” in the post’s caption.

And while several fans left positive remarks, red heart emoji, and other nice comments, there were some people who simply couldn’t get over how different Armstrong looks.

“What happened to Taylor?” one person commented.

“Taylor, you are looking very different. You are a natural beauty. Don’t let anyone squash your self esteem,” another comment read.

“You gotta stop with those cheek fillers. Holy hell,” a third person added.

“What happened to your face??? You look like a caricature of yourself. Natural beauty is beauty,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

“Too much filler in the cheeks,” read another comment.

Armstrong Shared Another Photo From Her Night Out & Received Similar Comments

About a week earlier on March 12, 2022, Armstrong shared another shot from her night out with the RHUGT season 2 ladies, this time adding in former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin.

“LA baby – with the crew,” Armstrong captioned the photo, which showed the four women standing together inside what appeared to be a restaurant. The comments section filled up with people writing about Armstrong’s looks.

“Holy injections Taylor,” one person wrote, adding the syringe emoji.

“She had too many lips injections before, and now they look even bigger,” a second comment read.

“Holy Jesus what happened to your face girl u recognizable,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“What in the actual world happened to your face?! PLEASE STOP WITH THE INJECTIONS!!!!!!!! You were so much prettier when you lived in Oklahoma before you changed your whole identity. Ugh,” someone else added.

