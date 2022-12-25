RHOBH Alum Talks Vicki Gunvalson: ‘I Don’t Even Want To Be Around Her’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave did not hold back when discussing “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson on the December 21 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In Pod,” co-hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave mentioned she spoke about Gunvalson during a December 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The All In founder shared she had a positive interaction with Gunvalson during the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14. According to the mother of four, the former RHOC star shared she felt uncomfortable at the convention.

“There was a moment where she looked at me and said ‘I feel alone right here’ and I said ‘I got you I’m here,’” explained Arroyave during the WWHL episode.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Opinion About Vicki Gunvalson

During the December 16 podcast episode, Judge noted that Gunvalson privately refuted Arroyave’s WWHL claims about BravoCon. Arroyave shared she was frustrated by Gunvalson’s assertion and stated she “went out of [her] way when [she] was on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ to not say anything rude about her.” She also reiterated that she showed the 60-year-old kindness during the fan convention.

“Now I don’t even want to be around her. I sat there and told her that she looked nice, I wasn’t lying. I really believed it when she had that beautiful, nice, expensive dress on, she was nervous and insecure about — I was like ‘no listen, you should feel proud, you look beautiful in that.’ I went out of my way to be kind to her because I know what it feels like to be the odd man out,” stated the 41-year-old.

The former RHOBH star also shared she wanted to be in good graces with Gunvalson as she is friends with Judge.

“You and I are obviously close, we have fun, it’s effortless, and so I did my best to make her feel comfortable and then for her to double down and say s*** about me, now I’m annoyed, that’s what it takes, I get freaking annoyed,” stated the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared that She Attempted to Message Vicki Gunvalson About the Situation

In a December 23 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge revealed she reached out to Gunvalson to share Arroyave was upset by her comment. She informed her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star that the RHOBH alum wanted to speak to her about the situation.

“I told you that Vicki said that never happened and then you were on a mission to talk to her and I was like ‘no it’s okay,’ so I texted her and said ‘Teddi’s upset duh, duh, duh,’ and she said ‘it’s no big deal,’” shared Judge.

Arroyave then revealed that she had attempted to text Gunvalson after drinking “more than half” a bottle of champagne.

“You know what’s a big deal? Me looking through my phone log and seeing that I’d apparently called her,” shared the former Bravo personality. “Thank god, the other – and I had written up texts that thank god I didn’t send.”

