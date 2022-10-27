RHOBH Star Gives Update Following Cancer Surgery

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star underwent surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

On October 11, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp, who appeared as a guest on RHOBH season 12, shared the results of a dermatologist appointment.

“Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma,” she wrote on Instagram.

She let fans know that she was going to have more tests and then shared an additional update about her course of treatment. Following a PET scan, Mellencamp went in for surgery. She shared posts about her time at the hospital on October 25, 2022, and then posted an update on October 26.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Is Anxiously Awaiting Test Results

Mellencamp is home and recovering after her surgery. She shared an update on Instagram with her followers, letting everyone know that she’s doing okay and waiting to hear back from the oncologist after the areas that were taken out are tested.

“Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting. Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Mellencamp shared a photo that she took in the mirror that showed multiple areas of her back and shoulder covered in gauze. There was also a gauze bandage under her arm where the lymph nodes were removed.

“Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc. I don’t share this for sympathy- I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested,” Mellencamp added.

Several ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Left Comments of Love & Support for Mellencamp

Shortly after Mellencamp shared her post-surgery photo and update, several of her friends from within the franchise took to the comments section to wish her the best and to let her know that they were thinking about her.

“Sending so much love and prayers,” her former RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote.

“We love you Teddi. Praying for you. Wishing for a fast and easy recovery,” Kyle Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky added.

“Get well Teddy! Sending lots of love and healing power from our family to you,” Tamra Judge’s husband Eddie Judge said.

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen left two prayer hands emoji in the comments.

Mellencamp has told her Instagram followers that she will keep them in the loop whenever she has an update to share. She also said that she is “grateful” for the people in her life who have been there for her during this incredibly challenging time.

“I’m going to kick this cancer’s a**,” she wrote.

