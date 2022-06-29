Teddi Mellencamp on RHOBH Alum: ‘If You Want to Be an A****** To Me, Be Consistent’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave co-hosts a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod” with Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame. Arroyave and Judge will often interview Bravo stars on their podcast. During a June 2022 interview on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Arroyave shared who is not welcomed on “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Gorga asked Arroyave to name “one Housewife who you will never invite on your podcast.” The All In founder shared that she would not be interested in inviting her former “RHOBH” co-star, Camille Grammer-Meyer to “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“She never had the backbone to say the things to your face and then she would always say them behind your back,” explained the former reality television personality.

She then claimed that Grammer-Meyer lied about an incident regarding her daughter, Mason Grammer while filming “RHOBH” season 9.

“She had said that I had done something to her daughter, which was completely fabricated. And then the second that we were done filming, she was sending me text messages that ‘I know didn’t happen that way and blah blah blah.’ I’m like ‘listen, we’re being filmed walking at the airport and I’m with every Housewife and I waved to your daughter in the food court and I say hi and you are pulling me aside on camera and acting like I blew her off when you know I’m with the entire cast, the entire crew, we’re all being filmed and I waved and did the same exact thing as the other women, I know what you are trying to do. And then to side to text and do the apology.’ That I don’t like. If you want to be an a****** to me, be consistent,” stated the mother of four.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Similar Comments About Camille Grammer-Meyer in December 2021

Arroyave shared more details about her interaction with Grammer-Meyer’s daughter on a December 2021 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She explained that she and the “RHOBH” cast went to the airport in 2018.

“I saw her daughter eating at the food court and I am being filmed and I went like hi but myself and six other women were walking through and so we didn’t walk over and then she told me that I snubbed her daughter and made her daughter feel terrible about herself. And then she continued on even off camera and I was like Camille, this is not a true story, this is not a depiction of reality,” stated the former Bravo personality.

She also asserted that her former “RHOBH” co-star “has it out for [her] like nobody’s business.”

Camille Grammer-Meyer Spoke About Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave in 2019

During a June 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Grammer-Meyer discussed her friendship with her former “RHOBH” co-star, Kyle Richards, who was a bridesmaid at her second wedding.

“I was hurt by Kyle this year for just like the petty comments she made about the bridesmaid dress and leading up to it, I just thought she would have been a little more supportive,” stated the model.

She then commented on Richards’ close friendship with Arroyave.

“I think Teddi is too far up her a**,” said the former Bravo star.

