Teddi Mellencamp Says She Was Concerned Her Father Was ‘Going to Like Blow’ on Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her father John Mellencamp appeared on a November 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave revealed she had concerns about her father interacting with Andy Cohen.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Father on Her Podcast

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave spoke about Mellencamp’s demeanor on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“You could see like the panic in my face as I was recording like that he was going to like blow on Andy,” said the mother of four.

She then shared that her father messaged her after the “Watch What Happens Live” episode aired. According to Arroyave, the “Jack & Diane” singer was unhappy that he looked surly while being interviewed by Cohen.

“He goes ‘ugh, you look so happy and full of life and beautiful and I looked pissed off. And red.’ And I was like ‘I’m trying to look for the lie here and I can’t find it.’ You can see why I am the way that I am when you see that. And that was him at his nicest. Like he just doesn’t – like I may give all the fs. He gives none of the fs,” explained the reality television personality.

She went on to say that her father became more comfortable toward the end of filming the “Watch What Happens Live” episode. Arroyave shared that Mellencamp revealed he enjoyed Cohen’s “New Years special with Anderson Cooper,” which pleased the Bravo executive producer.

“You saw like Andy’s face light up, they had a moment,” said Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared How Having a Famous Parent Impacted Her in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Yahoo! Life, Arroyave spoke about having a famous father. She explained she felt pressure to have a successful career, especially when she was attempting to become an actress.

“The amount of pressure that you put on yourself when you come from a parent that is in the spotlight and you, yourself, want to be in the spotlight is a lot. You know, I would walk into the room, you know, ‘that’s John Mellencamp’s daughter,’ and I would want to go in and prove that I can go in and nail that audition or whatever it was. I’m going to book that job,” said the former Bravo personality.

Arroyave went on to say that she was seeking out the “approval of [her] dad.”

“You want that parent who is so successful to look at you and be like ‘wow’ and even though they were probably like wow before, most of the kids I know that have parents that are really incredible at something, their kids are going to take on that pressure,” said the 41-year-old.

The former RHOBH personality also shared that she is proud of her accomplishments, particularly the success of “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I’m not really sure if I can say I made it – I crap talk for a living but it’s exciting to say that I can buy half of my first house, I never had to ask [Mellencamp] for money,” stated Arroyave.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Spinoff Show Not Returning to Bravo