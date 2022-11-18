Teddi Mellencamp Reveals If She Would Return to RHOBH

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the series in season 8. She exited RHOBH following season 10, which premiered in 2020. The television personality shared whether she would come back to the Bravo show during a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Possibly Returning to RHOBH

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Teddi read a question from a fan who inquired if she would “consider returning to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ with a huge offer.” She explained that Bravo stars who return to their respective shows do not receive more money than regular cast members. She then shared that she previously was not interested in coming back to RHOBH. The mother of four also noted that her father, singer John Mellencamp, has advised her “to play hard to get” when it comes to starring on Bravo shows.

When Judge chimed in that she believes Teddi would rejoin RHOBH if she was given the opportunity, the 41-year-old acknowledged she would be interested in returning to the series. She explained that she would like to have the chance to be more open about her personal life. She revealed that she had relationship issues with her husband, Edwin Arroyave while filming RHOBH season 8.

“There are things which I really couldn’t say before now that I would change about myself,” said Teddi.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant revealed why she was not forthcoming about her marital problems.

“When I started the show, I was a shell of a human being because of what was happening with me and Edwin,” said the reality television personality. “And then I went into a group of women, who you guys know, they are very – like if you show a sign of weakness – it’s pathetic and I wish I would have shown my weaknesses, instead of try to measure up to their strengths.”

Teddi clarified that she has not been offered a position in future seasons of RHOBH.

“There has been no offer that has been slipped under my door,” said the All In founder.

Kyle Richards Shared She Would Like Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave to Rejoin the RHOBH Cast

During a Daily Mail Australia interview in July 2022, RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared she would like Teddi to rejoin the RHOBH cast. As fans are aware, the “Halloween Ends” star maintained her friendship with the former Bravo personality after she left RHOBH. She asserted “Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend.” She also complimented her abilities as a Housewife.

“I think if she came back she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing. I would give anything for that because I had so much fun with her on the show and I love being with her,” said Richards.

The 53-year-old went on to say that RHOBH cast members will request Teddi to give them advice.

“It’s so funny how she can analyze every single person, she’s so great at it. And it’s just so funny how we all turn to her to give us her input,” said Richards.

