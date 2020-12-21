EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Catching Up with Teddi Mellencamp

During the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp made a splash on the series as a mom of three and a dedicated business owner. When Mellencamp wasn’t filming for the show, she was working as an accountability coach as the founder of All IN by Teddi. Mellencamp is an AFPA-certified nutrition and wellness consultant and personal trainer.

Recently, Heavy got to chat with Mellencamp to find out everything she’s been up to since being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as get the scoop on her healthy holiday tips. Read on below to find out about the latest update on Mellencamp, her experience with Jeff Lewis on Flipping Out, and her wellness tips.

HEAVY: In September, you announced that you would no longer be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. How has your life changed since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and what are you excited to do next?

Teddi Mellencamp: The show only showed a certain portion of my life. The first season showed me with my kids and my husband and my job, and then after that, it really just became about the relationships with the other women. I think it was really hard to feel as invested as I like to feel in my business, in my home life, all of those things, because I was filming 6 days a week.

As much as I love the show and I have no complaints, I was always my authentic self, it’s been nice to really be there for my family right now. I don’t feel like I have to rush out the door to film something. I’m excited about the things in the future. The anxiety from a show like ‘Housewives’ is a lot. It’s different than being on a morning show or being on another type of show because it’s constant drama. For someone like me, who struggles with anxiety in general, it would tend to weigh on me in all aspects of my life.

HEAVY: A couple of years ago you helped Jeff Lewis on Flipping Out as he completed an ALL IN by Teddi program. How was that experience, and do you keep in touch with him?

TM: You know, it was so much fun. He’s such a big personality, he’s really funny, and he has such a good heart. That’s what I really learned about him. Of course, we still keep in touch from time-to-time, we send each other a text or whatever it may be. He did the two-week jumpstart, and I think it was great for him because he kind of got started on some things he wanted to shift, and some things that he was like ‘you know what, I’m good here.’ I think that’s the beauty of it, is figuring out what works for you. If you say I’m going to change my life and these are the things I’m going to do, that’s more sustainable.

HEAVY: Speaking of ALL IN by Teddi, with all of the holidays coming up, what advice do you have for people who want to stay on track with their healthy lifestyles?

TM: For those of us with families, I think it’s really important to do active things as a family together. Dedicating that time to either go on a family walk where you can do a scavenger hunt or starting the day off with a family hike or playing football, anything like that where you can be active with your family is ideal, and your kids will really love it.

For those of us who don’t have families, my biggest piece of advice is to really write yourself into your day, whether it’s 30 minutes, 45 minutes, an hour. No matter if it’s a jog, a walk, or a run, figure out the things you like to do and make the time to do them. If you’re not feeling up to it one day, just do something less. I love to jog, but if one day I wake up and I’m a little sore or lethargic, I just go on a walk. We all think that we need to make these huge New Year’s resolutions, but it doesn’t have to be that. Just show up and move your body.

HEAVY: What are some of your favorite holiday-healthy swaps?

TM: I think the big thing for me is making the choice. For me, if I’m going to be having a big family dinner, I’m going to make the choice: am I going to have a glass of wine, or am I going to have dessert? Then I don’t feel like I’m missing out, because it’s your choice.

It’s different this year because we’re not going anywhere, but I always bring a dish myself, like an appetizer or a salad. No matter what the host has at their house, I have something that I want to pick on, whether it’s like a really great veggie plate, or I love this lentil pasta salad that can also be a dip. I think those are just great ways to set yourself up for success, and other people enjoy it as well. If you start taking pride in it, then it becomes fun. You can also include your family. If you have your kids help prepare stuff with you, and talk about the different colors of things, they want to try it.

HEAVY: Do you have any ideas about how to approach a New Year’s Resolution?

TM: Before I went all in, I had a million big resolutions that ended up failing. The way that I do it is I write down my three non-negotiables for every day, and then my three goals. My three non-negotiables are three things I’m going to do no matter what. And it can start off really small, something like, ‘I’m only going to drink water as a beverage today,’ or ‘I’m going to go on a 20-minute walk.’ It’s things that you know that you’re going to accomplish. The goals may be longer-term manifestations, but if you keep writing them down, one day, that will be a non-negotiable for you.

Once you start writing down the things you want to do every day, and you check it off the list, you start creating confidence in yourself. I truly believe accountability works. Text a friend, say, ‘hey, I want to go on a 20-minute walk every day, can I send you proof?’ You start developing friendships with each other that is about your goals, and you start leading each other to a path for success.

Heavy: Would you ever be open to doing a spinoff show?

TM: I think there’s a big space right now as women to watch other women learning and doing things and changing their lives in a positive aspect. I would never say never.

