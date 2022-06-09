Teddi Mellencamp Shares DMs to RHOBH Star: ‘There Was Definitely an Irritation’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff began starring on the hit Bravo series during its eleventh season. In season 11, Minkoff had issues with her co-star Sutton Stracke after the Georgia native entered her room to return a coat while she was not wearing clothes. In season 12, episode 3, Minkoff reminded her castmates that they had dismissed her claim that Stracke “violated” her space following the incident. The 39-year-old suggested that she felt Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were being hypocritical when they confronted Stracke after she made an insensitive comment regarding Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion.

“You asked me to give [Stracke] the benefit of the doubt but you all can go against her now and say that because it affects you guys. I’m just very triggered by the whole thing,” stated Minkoff.

The mother of two decided to remove herself from the situation and left Richards’ La Quinta mansion. In a confessional interview, Richards shared that she believed Minkoff “is just so dramatic about everything.”

During a May 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that she had messaged Minkoff to better understand the situation in season 12, episode 3.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Messages to Crystal Kung Minkoff

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she had “sent a [direct message] to Crystal” shortly after watching “RHOBH” season 12, episode 3. She reminded her podcast co-host, Tamra Judge of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, that she was friends with Minkoff before she joined the “RHOBH” cast.

“Crystal came in because she was my friend. I referred her to Evolution. I have a lot of love for Crystal and I reached out to her and I just said, ‘I want to understand because I don’t think what I saw on television last night properly displayed what you were feeling or going through’ and she said, ‘listen what I was trying to explain was you can’t have somebody else judge how you feel’ and that I one million percent agree with,” said Arroyave.

She went on to say that she mentioned Minkoff’s situation with Stracke in season 11 while messaging her. According to the former “RHOBH” star, she told the 39-year-old that she should “always have to have [her] guard up” while filming trips on the Bravo series.

“If you don’t want someone in your room, you lock that door, and she said, ‘come on Teddi like you have to understand where I am coming from,’” stated the mother of four.

When Judge asked if Minkoff was “getting mad at [Arroyave]” for messaging her, Arroyave responded that “you could tell there was definitely an irritation.” She then shared that she believed Minkoff was concerned about the cameras when Stracke brought her coat back.

“I think that also there’s that fear of even though the cameras never came into the room, you see the behind, there’s that fear that maybe cameras would come in… [Minkoff] feelings are valid, however, it came off at the wrong time, I think. I don’t know that she was expressing herself in a way that was easy for us to understand because the timing was so off,” stated Arroyave.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Discussed Filming ‘RHOBH’

Minkoff spoke about “RHOBH” during a May 2022 interview with “In The Know.” She explained that she “took everything to heart” while filming the show’s eleventh season. She clarified that she is “still quite sensitive.”

“I talked to Kyle [Richards] this morning and she was like, you are so sensitive. But I didn’t know I was sensitive, but when you are in the environment, it really challenges you but I realize now that it’s fleeting and it comes and goes,” stated the mother of two.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

