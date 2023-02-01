RHOBH Alum Says She ‘Was a Shell of’ Herself During Her First Season

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was a main cast member on the Bravo series during its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. Teddi’s contract was not renewed after season 10. However, she made brief appearances in RHOBH seasons 11 and 12.

During a January 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teddi spoke about her time on the series. She shared she believed she “was timid” and “wasn’t 100 percent comfortable in what [she] was saying and doing” when interacting with her co-stars. She also noted she thinks she has “really found [her] voice” after she left the Bravo franchise.

“I think when I first started on ‘Housewives,’ you know, I was a shell of myself. And I think that maybe it’s through [my] podcast [‘Two Ts In A Pod’] and all those other kind of things that I’ve done or getting comfortable in my own skin, now I don’t have that anymore,” said Teddi.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Possibly Returning to RHOBH

Teddi shared similar comments about her time on RHOBH during a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. She shared she would be willing to come back to the franchise because she would appreciate having an opportunity to be transparent about difficult aspects of her life. She explained that she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, were in the midst of relationship issues during the production of RHOBH season 8.

“When I started the show, I was a shell of a human being because of what was happening with me and Edwin,” shared the former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant. “And then I went into a group of women, who you guys know, they are very – like if you show a sign of weakness – it’s pathetic and I wish I would have shown my weaknesses, instead of try to measure up to their strengths.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Why She Was Transparent About Her RHOBH Exit

In September 2020, Teddi took to Instagram to announce that she was let go from RHOBH. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2023, the 41-year-old discussed her decision to be transparent about her RHOBH exit. She shared that many former Bravo stars do not want to admit they were let go because they have difficulty handling rejection.

“I think that already any form of rejection — it feels like rejection when all of the sudden you are not brought back but I always will kind of push back at rejection with this is the truth and this is me and what I am going to do next,” shared Teddi.

She then noted that she decided to start her podcast after she left RHOBH.

“I want to work hard and figure out what the next thing is, which is why I think that ‘Two Ts in A Pod’ ended up being so successful because I was like alright I’m going to go all in in doing this and I want to bring Tamra in and now we’re over a year into it, still number one,” said the reality television personality.

In a September 2020 episode of his SiriusXM radio program, “Radio Andy,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared that he appreciated Teddi’s Instagram post about her firing.

“Teddi Mellencamp released what I thought was one of the most ‘no B.S. I’m leaving’ announcements on record… I thought that was really good,” shared the “Watch What Happens Live” host.